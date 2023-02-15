Ethical Governance and Awo’s Legacy

Fidelis David reports that as Nigerians clamour for solutions to numerous challenges, including the recent financial and fuel crisis in the country, Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as well as other stakeholders have argued that the only panacea and antidote to these quagmire is for electorates to vote leaders with characteristics and attributes like that of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

No doubt, Chief Obafemi Awolowo who died almost 36 years ago, was an exceptional role model to many Nigerians and could be described as another legendary patron-saint of the

Nigerian race.

He was the pathfinder that founded a political party, the Action Group, to negotiate alliances with other leaders in persuading the British to grant Independence to Nigeria through peaceful and carefully planned constitutional and constructive processes.



Chief Awolowo served as Premier of the Region from 1952-1959 and had remarkable success during his tenure. His government had numerous achievements, including the implementation of free Universal Primary Education, the establishment of Africa’s first TV station, the construction of West Africa’s first skyscraper (Cocoa House) and first international stadium (Liberty Stadium), the establishment of a first rate civil service, the construction of Nigeria’s first housing and industrial estates (Bodija and Ikeja), among others.

It is however worthy to say that, the most significant of his achievements is the Free Universal Primary Education.



In other words, the impact of Awo’s policies remains indelible and this has been re-echoed by Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who said people should vote leaders with characteristics and attributes of Awolowo, and should not celebrate money over good behaviour and character.



Akeredolu stated this recently in Akure, the Ondo State capital while speaking at a symposium, organized by a Socio-political Pro-democracy Advocacy Group, the ‘Atunluse’ Initiative, with the theme: “Let Our Votes Count”.

The governor, represented by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, went further to task Nigerians to shun vote buying, saying, it is the quality of followers that is affecting the quality of leaders.



His words: “We need to look for visionary leaders, like we had Chief Awolowo. So let us look at the characters of those that were contesting whether they have the character of Chief Awolowo or not. You can see the way and manners how our governor is doing wonderful well in the state. You could see that Akeredolu has the same character with Awolowo and the development of this state is very paramount to him.

“Let communal life be our priority, let us look at the characters of our candidates to vote. Let us vote for the candidate that is ready to provide adequate security and move this country forward,” the governor stressed.



The Guest Speaker and Rights Lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, who spoke on the topic: “Ethical Governance; Awo’s Legacy as a Case Study”, explained that politicians who get votes from electorates have the ability to decide on measures, economic, social, security, and education policies that could impact on citizens, hence the need for Nigerians to choose the right leaders.



Ajulo who was represented by Mr Adeolu Ajayi, said leaders who will be elected in the 2023 general election must possess Awo’s qualities such as courage, integrity, humility, focus, co-operation and strategic planning.

According to him, such leaders must be willing to take risk in the achievements of his goals and successes and must have truthfulness in him which is the core of integrity.

Another Guest Lecturer at the event, Prof. Akin Alao of the Obafemi Awolowo University, said many political parties had failed to develop programmes that would create wealth and positively impact the economy.



Alao said, this was, unlike Awo’s Action Group, which attained its popularity through hard work, honesty and forthrightness.

Earlier, the convener of ‘Atunluse’ initiative, Akin Akinbobola, in his welcome address said the vision of the initiative was to serve as a vital catalyst for social, economical, political equity and justice for the over all development of the society.

The former General Manager of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), said while the mission of their initiative was to inspire, empower and connect people within the society to proactively change their conditions and to build a society in which people live in harmony, full of hope, secure and have opportunity to achieve their fullest potential.

He noted that the organisation is in 36 states of the federation, sensitising Nigerians on how to make their votes count.

Speaking on the theme of the programme entitled, “Let our votes count”, Akinbobola said the country was in a mess; that there was a wide gap between people living in affluence and poverty.

“Give us education that is affordable. When those living in luxury are sick, they travel abroad, while the poor go for herbal treatment because orthodox medicine is not affordable. Life has become unbearable for most Nigerians, why? It is because their votes don’t count. All these must stop. They buy votes and people go for such.

“Power is in our hands. That vote is in your hand. That is why they beg you for it. But when you sell it, they will come back and make life unrealistic. But when you vote based on your conscience not by ethnicity or any affiliation, you will enjoy the country,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion and Chief Imam of Akure kingdom, Abdulhakeem Yayi-Akorede, said truthfulness is the foundation quality of the trust that is necessary for the success of any politician who intend to follow Awo’s pathway.

At the end, the take-away from the symposium was the conclusion drawn by the guest speakers and governor Akeredolu, that Nigeria remains underdeveloped due to the high magnitude of its social ills like harsh economy, illiteracy, corruption, unemployment, robbery, violence and terrorism. Thus, tackling the multifarious challenges facing Nigeria requires that, Nigerians allow their vote count and leaders who will be elected must possess Awo’s qualities such as courage, integrity, humility, focus, co-operation and strategic planning.