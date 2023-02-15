Enugu Community Endorses Ugwuanyi for Senate, Others

In an effort to show appreciation to the development trajectory of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in the state and Enugu North senatorial district, particularly the university town of Nsukka in line with the governor’s inaugural address, the people of Echara Nsukka Autonomous Community last Monday said they are grateful to the governor for being major beneficiaries of his good works in terms of infrastructure and empowerment.

The people stated that Governor Ugwuanyi, who is the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North senatorial district, deserves their commendation and overwhelming votes at the poll for being the only leader from Nsukka zone who brought meaningful developments to the area in terms of critical infrastructure and human capital development. They pointed out that no other leader from the district who held government position in the past or currently in government was able to attract any form of remarkable developmental project to the Nsukka zone.

The people added that Ugwuanyi, as a just and selfless leader in transforming Nsukka zone in keeping with his inaugural address, did not concentrate developments in his Udenu Local Government Area but out of his passion and commitment for rapid development of Enugu North senatorial district for socio-economic expansion chose to concentrate most transformational projects in the university town of Nsukka.

They frowned at what they described as conspiracy of a few elites in Nsukka to undermine the good works and genuine intention of the governor for the people of the district, stressing that the conspiracy cannot eliminate the fact that the governor has done a lot for Nsukka people.

Speaking when Ugwuanyi visited the traditional ruler of Echara Nsukka Autonomous Community, HRH Igwe Christopher Ezugwu, at his palace, where the grateful people of the community, including the elders, women and stakeholders endorsed the governor for Senate and gave him a traditional blessing, the state Commissioner for Local Government Affairs and a seasoned political gladiator, Hon. Peter Okonkwo, said Ugwuanyi “holds the oat of justice against the Nsukka elites conspiring against his good works.”

Okonkwo revealed that “there is a conspiracy of the elites, but the conspiracy cannot eliminate the fact,” saying: “The people of Nsukka, this man (Ugwuanyi) here has been brought to us by God to us to govern us, and has done for Nsukka what have not been done before since the history of democracy.

“The only time we saw something like that was when Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe brought the University of Nigeria to Nsukka. What this man has done for Nsukka, he never did for his people in Orba and Udenu Local Government Areas.

“The road (dual carriageway) constructed from Opi down to Nsukka was done by RCC. RCC did not construct any single road in his place in Orba. RCC has never done any road in Nigeria except the ones awarded by the federal government, but he (Ugwuanyi) used it for Nsukka. The other road from Obechara was done by Arab Contractors and no other road in the state was done by Arab Contractors except the one done in Nsukka land, in Echara land.

“Let’s also take the New Anglican Road for instance, we suffered flood on the road for over 20 years. There was no solution until he (Ugwuanyi) intervened. After seeing the things and roads he constructed in Nsukka land which everyone of us ply today. Just know that you have benefited and Nsukka land has also benefited.

“Your Excellency, the people gathered here today are organic people from their different homes; these are the true voters. Echara is indebted to you, and we are going to pay you back in folds.”

They reassured Governor Ugwuanyi of their 100 percent votes for him and other PDP candidates, including the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah; his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai; the PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituency, Vita Abba, and the candidate for Nsukka West constituency, Hon. Amos Amadi Agbo.