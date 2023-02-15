At Imo Rally, Sanwo-Olu Drums Support for Tinubu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, urged the people of Imo State to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu at the Saturday February 25 presidential poll.

He said the Ndigbo in Lagos State were already with Tinubu for his victory in the presidential election, and therefore urged all Ndigbo, particularly the people of Imo State and Nigerians at large to bring about renewed hope by coming out en masse to vote for Tinubu in next week’s presidential election, as well as all the APC candidates contesting in the forthcoming general election.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the APC presidential rally in Owerri, said, “I bring you greetings from the Centre of Excellence to the state of great hope to show that there is a handshake across the Niger, where all your people are. They want me to come here to tell you that even the Ndigbo in Lagos are with Asiwaju.

“So, we have come here to show you that we are the same. That is why I have come down here to show solidarity with the great hope in Imo State and the hope that is renewed for Nigeria under the able leadership of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We want to thank you, Mr. President, for keeping to your word that you will join us on the campaign train in all of the regional states in the country. We want to thank you, sir, for coming down here to show everyone that indeed you are a President for all.

“We want to thank you for the great Igbo community and I bring you greetings from all of us in Lagos that we stand with you across the Niger. We stand with you believing that the renewed hope is here and the great hope of Imo is also here.

“Let us go out next week Saturday and do the right thing; do the rightful thing and bring about a renewed hope under the hope of Imo into the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless you all.”