2023: Atiku, Okowa Best Option To Transform Nigeria- Lagos PDP New Generation

With ten days to the Presidential and National Assembly Election in Nigeria, the Lagos State Chapter of the PDP New Generation, a youth-based group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa as the best option to transform Nigeria.

The State Coordinator of the group, Mr Ayodele Kazeem, made this known while addressing journalists during the commencement of a mop-up exercise geared towards bringing the message of Atiku and the PDP to the grassroot.

Kazeem, who led the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Abiodun Adeiye, the South West Zonal Director of the group, Mr Muyideen Bello, and other party faithful to partake in the mop-up exercise, highlighted the importance of electing Atiku and PDP at the all-important election while urging all PDP supporters to go out to galvanise support for the party and Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general election.

“The importance of electing Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s next president cannot be over-emphasised, we all can see the situation that we have found ourselves in this country. We need a capable hand and someone who has the experience to pilot the affairs of this country, that person is Atiku Abubakar.

“Our mission, which is a very strategic one, is to take the message of Atiku and the PDP to all polling units, wards, local governments areas, states and the six geo-political zones of the country and we are all steadfast in our resolve to rescue Nigeria.

“We need to convince our people within their locality to come out en masse and cast their votes for the party. The five over five mandates must be achieved, we must deliver all the candidates of the party in this election,” he said.

The mop-up and awareness rally, which is the first to be held in Lagos state, took off from Kosofe Constituency 01 and Kosofe Constituency 02 concurrently with a road walk where participants engaged individuals and groups and shared the party’s souvenirs.

The next phase of the exercise is scheduled to take place at Lagos Central Senatorial District (Surulere LGA).