Why We Picked Kate Henshaw As Gisthouse Icon For February 2023-Dr Ope Banwo

Dr. Ope Banwo, the Founder and Gistmaster at Gisthouse, the first Afrocentric multimedia conversation platform that rewards users for having great conversations has revealed why celebrated actress Kate Henshaw was selected as Gisthouse’s Icon for February 2023.

According to Dr. Banwo, Henshaw was selected due to her contributions to Nollywood and socio-political issues in Nigeria.

Speaking at a Press Conference held at the Nebraska, Omaha head office of Gisthouse, Dr. Banwo stated that the award-winning actress was picked after a rigorous selection exercise by Gisthouse users and management while considering some of the most outstanding black Africans in all works of life.

The boss of the next-level audiovisual conversation platform that has successfully merged the best of audio applications like Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, Spotify, Green Room, and Zoom into an integrated platform for people and businesses from all walks of life noted that in recognition of the body of work of the actress, Gisthouse would celebrate her in several ways for the whole of February, while dedicating Friday, February 24, for all users of the application worldwide to celebrate her.

Announcing Henshaw as the Gisthouse African Icon For February 2023, Dr. Banwo noted thus; “We are most excited and privileged to announce Kate Henshaw, a bonafide superstar of Nollywood, the world’s third biggest movie industry, as the GistHouse Afrocentric Icon for February 2023.

“Henshaw was chosen out of 100s of other worthy African icons. She was selected considering her lifetime work in elevating the Nollywood Movie Industry globally. She has not only excelled as a marquee actress, with dozens of international blockbuster movies to her credit, but she has also been a major force in speaking to burning socio-political issues in the country.

“She is the ideal professional who is not blind to the social issues in her country, and who is not afraid to speak out when the need arises. Apart from attaining legendary status in her acting career in Nollywood, Henshaw continues to be a potent force for good in her country Nigeria and an inspiration to ladies, youths, and lovers of progress generally.”

Listing the chain of events lined up for the actress’s celebration, Mr. Bayo Babatunde, Operations Manager at Gist House said, “Gisthouse Platform will be honuoring Henshaw as our platform’s icon throughout February 2023 and beyond in various ways ranging from conversations about her career, to honouring her on all our social media platforms.

“The Gisthouse platform will also dedicate different special rooms to celebrating her and her body of work and also hosting her to a special conversation on the GistHouse platform.

“The entire Gisthouse family congratulates Henshaw and calls on all lovers of Afrocentric achievements to join them in congratulating and celebrating her this month, for her amazing contributions in uplifting the Black African identity and talents globally through her body of work in the movie industry, and for elevating the level of discussions and participation in social issues in Nigeria.”

Gisthouse is the first Afrocentric multimedia conversation platform that rewards users for having great conversations.

With its industry-leading features and benefits, the Gisthouse platform provides a safe and rewarding environment for people of all colors to host different audio and video rooms on any topic, and provides advanced features for rewarding conversations on everything including Business, Politics, Religion; Personal Development, Self-development, Dating; Business Meetings; Networking, Friends and Family meetings.

Available for free download on all app stores, Gisthouse rewards all new and old users with gistcoin cryptocurrency which also acts as the platform means of exchange, gamification, and interaction.