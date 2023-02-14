Makinde: We’ll Make Ado-Awaye Lake Tourism Hub for S’West

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, resumed his campaign ahead of the March 11 governorship election, in Iseyin Local Government Area, where he announced that his administration would make the Ado-Awaye suspended lake a tourism hub for South West, if he re-elected for a second term.

The governor, who stated this while addressing the Alado of Ado-Awaye, Oba Ademola Folakanmi and his Chiefs, at the Alado’s Palace, Ado-Awaye, said the state government would build a world-class resort at Ado-Awaye.

He equally added that his administration would commence the payment of 10 per cent of local government allocations to the traditional council by the end of February.

According to him, “Four years ago, I was here to seek your support and we got it. As Kabiyesi rightly pointed out, Ado-Awaye should be the tourism hub, not only for us in Oyo State but also for the South West region of Nigeria. Under Omituntun 2.0, that is what we will achieve with Ado-Awaye.

“We made some promises under Omituntun1.0 and have fulfilled them, ranging from the proscription of N3,000 education levy to the renovation and equipment of Category 3 PHC in each ward throughout Oyo State and the creation of Amotekun security outfit.

“I promised lately that the allocation of money received by our traditional rulers will be increased to 10 per cent, and I want to assure you that it will take effect on the 24th of this month. All of the things we were able to achieve were under Omituntun 1.0 and Omituntun 2.0 will be better.

“The suspended lake project is under Omituntun 2.0. Whoever wants to come there from Ibadan or Ogbomoso, it is less than one hour. They will do the internal roads here and we will put up a world-class resort here in Ado-Awaye.”

The governor, who met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the First Baptist Church, Oluwole, Iseyin, urged religious leaders to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates in the National Assembly, state Assembly and governorship elections.

He also stated that everything his administration has been able to achieve under Omituntun 1.0 will be consolidated under Omituntun 2.0.

Speaking during his meeting with the League of Imams and Alfas at Imam Olajori’s House, Oke Suna, Oke Ola, Iseyin, he said he would continue to be fair to all religious faiths in the state.

At Ode-Oba, Makinde, said his administration had been able to deliver on its 2019 campaign promises, including free and qualitative education, expansion of the state’s economy through agribusiness and infrastructure development, security of lives and property through the creation of Amotekun and support for the federal security agencies, among others.

Oba Folakanmi, in his remarks, described Makinde as an exceptional governor in the history of the state, and noted that the tourism sector in Ado-Awaye has benefited from the reconstruction of the Ibadan-Iseyin road.

He, therefore, charged the state government to further explore other tourism potentials in the axis.