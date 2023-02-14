LP Kicks against Alleged Plan to Use MC Oluomo to Distribute Election Materials

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The Labour Party has raised the alarm over alleged plan by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to engage the services of the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee, led by Mr Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, to distribute election materials for the upcoming elections.

This is even as the party condemned the continued attacks on its members, especially, the recent one in Lagos State during the Peter Obi rally.

Director General of the campaign council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said the party strongly rejected the idea and demanded that the logistical contract be immediately terminated.

Osuntokun, who described the purported plan as an act of insensitivity by the INEC, lamented that the Commission has continued to give disturbing signals and strong reasons for doubt and suspicion, on its impartiality, and with total disregard for the current mood of the nation.

“A few days ago also, speculation and rumours emerged, that INEC had engaged the services of Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee, led by Mr Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and a known loyalist of the presidential candidate of the APC, in the distribution of sensitive election materials in the forthcoming presidential election in Lagos.

“We initially took the allegation with a pinch of salt, believing that INEC was conscious of red lines in these elections and that common sense and logic would not permit such arbitrariness.

“However, as days passed by, it became clear to us, that the news report was correct, especially, as the explanation given by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC Director of Information and Voter Education, does not go far enough in refuting this association.

“This partisan and provocative action by INEC, in entrusting the conveyance of election materials into the hands of agents of an interested political party in Lagos State, is reprehensible and unprecedented in the annals of Nigeria’s electoral and political history.

“It is a matter of grave concern, that barely 12 days to the 2023 presidential election, the INEC leadership led by Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, has continued to give disturbing signals and strong reason for doubt and suspicion, on its impartiality, and with total disregard for the mood of the nation, at this time.”