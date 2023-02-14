  • Tuesday, 14th February, 2023

Leighton Kings Reclaim Majekodunmi Cup

Sport | 29 mins ago

2023 LAGOS POLO

Femi Solaja

Lagos Leighton Kings team at the weekend emerged winners of the Majekodunmi Cup after defeating arch rivals, Kano Lintex- Intercontra 10-6, in an epic final at the NPA/GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament. They reclaimed the tournament’s biggest prize they lost last year on sudden death goal to the same team.

With this victory the Bowale Jolaoso-powered team has now won four major titles to emerge the overall champions of the prestigious polo festival that enters its home stretch  this week, with 26 teams jostling for the Low Cup, Silver Cup and three subsidiary prizes.

Before the weekend’s epic final, the Lagos kings had earlier won the Dapo Ojora Memorial Cup, the Open Cup and the Independence Cup where they edged their Kano-based opponents in a six-chukka cracker that was witnessed by a crowded stands at the Ribadu polo ground in koyi, Lagos.

Lintex-intercontra  boasting Baba Dantata, Genaro Ringer, Alejo Aramburu and their patron, Bashir Dantata had started the final with a spark, scoring two quick goals in the opening chukka. The Kings however leveled up in the second chukka and pulled away in fifth chukka to win.

“It’s going to be difficult to put it in words, it’s like our first Majekodunmi Cup victory four years ago, and I want to thank  our teeming supporters and my team mates for their commitment and fighting spirits, “ Leighton Kings Patron Jolaoso who won the MVP award,  declared moments after the  game.

“Let me congratulate Leighton Kings for their hard earned victory. We will be back and better next year, Dantata , whose Lintex- Intercontra had earlier defeated NexGen debutants, to retain the Italian Ambassador’s Cup, stated.

Other winners of the loaded  second weekend that had the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the stand as a Special Guest, include, Lagos Elektron-Aragon team that defeated  Kaduna Dattaku 7-21/2 to clinch the Governor’s Cup and Golden Ranch that secured an extra chukka 6-4 victory over Iba Oil & Gas team to win the Lagos heritage Cup.

One of the biggest winners of the opening week of the 2023 Lagos international polo festival are debuting Art Hotel that paraded  the only female professional in the tournament, Neku Edun. They edged  Dangote/ Sublime in a tense finale, to earn their first Oba of Lagos Cup crown.

For another year running, the prestigious festival hosted a renowned and faithful collection of sponsors with GTCO leading others like Arbico, Vueve Clicquot, Chapelhill Denham, BUA, Metro Capital, MTN, among others.

