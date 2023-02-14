Ezeife: Reject Northern Candidates, Elect Credible Southerner

•Says no more bullion van politics

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



A former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has canvassed support for presidential candidates from the southern part of Nigeria in the interest of peace

He stated this on Monday in Abuja at the Obi/Datti International Conference, 2023 and Public Presentation of a book, “Business Unusual: Postulating Peter Obi’s Presidency”.

Ezeife urged Nigerians to reject the idea of voting for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who is also a former vice president.

He also asked the electorate to reject the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and any other candidates from the North.

Ezeife asked the electorate to chose between the the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who are from the South.

He, however, said Nigerians should jettison what he described as “Bullion Van Politics” which he attributed to the PDP and the APC.

“We want a system that works. We want Nigeria to work from now henceforth. Bullion Van Politics, Enough is enough. We don’t want Bullion Van Politics, which enables politicians to buy votes and do what they like for the next four years.

“I’ve been saying that people should take money from politicians because it’s their money stolen from them. Bullion Van Politics being PDP and APC must come to end. Today, any northern politician who says he wants to be president doesn’t want Nigeria to survive.

“When you embrace injustice and shun inclusiveness, you don’t want Nigeria to survive. Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso are from the North while Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu are from the South. The Yoruba has been president and vice president but the Igbo has not had the opportunity.

“The truth must be told. Only Southern candidates are qualified by the decision of Nigerians to contest. We have Tinubu and Peter Obi. The choice is between Tinubu and Peter Obi.”

The Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, was represented on the occasion by the Director of Research of the Organisation, Dr. Akin Fapohunda, who said, “The Afenifere has lots of expectations from Peter Obi. The mantra of Afenifere is that Nigeria must be restructured. We are not breaking up Nigeria.

“We will have common passport, common currency, common defence. Each region would live the way they want. Afenifere has the blueprint.”