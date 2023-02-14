A PRIEST WHO IS WORTH HIS SALT

While the Formators and Students of Saints Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan, relished and basked in the euphoria of the Christmas vacation, the 28th day of December 2022 elicited an avalanche of pleasant and pleasurable emotions, when we were greeted with the news of the appointment of Rt. Rev. Msgr. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido as the Bishop-Elect of Warri Diocese. Indeed, our joy knew no bounds as Mother Bodija’s history was once again punctuated with the elevation of one of her noble sons to the status of a Bishop. Thus, like the Psalmist we say: “The Lord has done this, and it is marvelous in our eyes” (Ps. 118:23); and we are collectively grateful to God for this great and undeserving feat.

Enveloped and enthralled by God’s goodness and faithfulness to us, we cannot deny the aura of mixed feelings that currently permeates from Msgr. Ewherido’s last days with us in the Seminary. In blissful reminiscence, we recall some pleasant memories of Msgr. Ewherido with us at conferences, celebrations of the Holy Mass, social gatherings and other extra-curricular activities. Indeed, we cannot hold our lips from saying: We will miss you Msgr! And your invaluable contributions to Mother Bodija, has now been etched in gold and for you have successfully joined the pantheon of the all-time greats of Bodija.

As our erstwhile Rector, Msgr. Ewherido spearheaded the renovation of Seminarian’s toilets and bathrooms. He singlehandedly ensured that our Seminary library was duly equipped with books and furnished to meet the standards of any modern library. He also made it a bounden duty to ensure that neatness became a culture and way of life. He also stood his grounds on the proper maintenance of the Seminary properties. Msgr. Ewherido also contributed greatly towards the successful installation of the solar panels in our Seminary. With these achievements, the erudite biblical scholar has built a formidable resume that prepares him for leadership; undoubtedly, he is a priest, who is worth his salt.

Premised on the above profile, there is no gainsaying that Msgr. Ewherido will do excellently well in Warri Diocese. Thus, with the grace and help of God, we are convinced that Msgr. Ewherido will stamp in Warri Diocese’s tapestry a time of mass unquantifiable successes. This assertion finds its foothold in the fact that he has sailed through the waters of excellence, paddled by Bodija’s three-fold values of faith, sincerity and honesty. Consequently, Msgr. Ewherido will be ever committed and true to his ethos and moral principles; he will most probably transform the Catholic Diocese of Warri into an ecosystem of prodigious potentials, possibilities and tremendous greatness.

At this juncture, we pledge our assurance of prayers asking the Good Lord, the Good Shepherd, to bestow upon Msgr. Ewherido the gifts of fortitude, faith, perseverance, love, longevity and the good health needed to fully discharge his Apostolic duties in Warri Diocese. Nevertheless, we cannot jettison the fact that our human life and experience is fraught with trials, challenges and problems. Hence, we encourage Msgr. Ewherido to find consolation and solace in the words of our Lord Jesus during difficult moments, for Christ has assured us that: “…I am with you always, even unto the end of the world” (Matt. 28:20).

Dear Msgr. Ewherido, you did not take this upon yourself, God chose you and appointed you, for: “No one takes this honour on himself; he must be called by God, just as Aaron was” (Heb. 5:4); we pray God to continually lead and guide your every thought, word and deeds, bestowing on you His abundant graces to make you a Shepherd of exquisite manner laced with an uncomplicated human frankness to never play to the gallery, but remain a ferocious and fierce voice that speaks against man’s inhumanity to man.

Nwabuisi Johnpaul, melchi5801@gmail.com