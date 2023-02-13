Valuejet Partners Kalabash on Payments for Flights

Nume Ekeghe

Valuejet airlines has Partnered with Kalabash to enable passengers pay for flights in small, manageable installments.

In a statement, The Chief Executive Officer, Kalabash, Ladi Ojuri stated: “We are excited to be working with Valuejet to bring our innovative payment platform to their customers. By making travel more accessible and affordable, we hope to help more people experience the joy of travel. Over the past year, it can be seen that Pay Small Small has redefined the travel experiences of millions of travelers and stakeholders in the travel industry across Africa. By offering convenience, flexibility, and control to travelers, we create a win-win situation for both Valuejet and its passengers alike”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kalabash to offer our customers a new way to pay for their travel with Pay Small Small. With Pay Small Small, our customers can now break up the cost of their flights into small, manageable payments, making it more affordable and accessible for everyone.” says Trevor Henry, Head of Commercial, ValueJet,” he said.