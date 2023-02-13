  • Monday, 13th February, 2023

Valuejet Partners Kalabash on Payments for Flights

Business | 51 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

Valuejet airlines has Partnered with Kalabash to enable passengers pay for flights in small, manageable installments.

In a statement, The Chief Executive Officer,  Kalabash,  Ladi Ojuri stated: “We are excited to be working with Valuejet to bring our innovative payment platform to their customers. By making travel more accessible and affordable, we hope to help more people experience the joy of travel. Over the past year, it can be seen that Pay Small Small has redefined the travel experiences of millions of travelers and stakeholders in the travel industry across Africa. By offering convenience, flexibility, and control to travelers, we create a win-win situation for both Valuejet  and its passengers alike”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kalabash to offer our customers a new way to pay for their travel with Pay Small Small. With Pay Small Small, our customers can now break up the cost of their flights into small, manageable payments, making it more affordable and accessible for everyone.” says Trevor Henry, Head of Commercial, ValueJet,” he said. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.