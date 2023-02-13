Sani: ADP ‘ll End Agitations, Marginalisation in Nigeria

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has promised that he would enthrone the rule of law in Nigeria if elected president on February 25, 2023.

He gave this assurance at the weekend during the presidential/governorship flag-off campaigns of his party in Abia State, saying the rule of law would be the guiding principle of ADP-controlled federal government.

Sani, who was accompanied by members of the ADP National Working Committee (NWC) and Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), arrived at the venue of the rally in Isi Court, Umuahia, to a rapturous jubilation of party faithful.

He said Nigeria has been reeling in crisis and rising agitations for self-determinations in some parts of the country due to the absence of rule of law in the way government treats its citizens.

According to him, “Under ADP government, everyone in Nigeria will be treated according to the provisions of the law irrespective of the part of the country the person comes from or the religion he belongs.”

Referencing the ordeal of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Sani pointed out that if there is rule of law in the country, the government would obey the court and Kanu won’t remain in indefinite detention.

The ADP presidential hopeful acknowledged that the Igbo nation is being treated unfairly and marginalised by the present central government controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “I am saying this with all sense of responsibility, the people of Southeast has been pushed to the wall, and I do believe that when you give the people equal opportunity in their country, believe me, they will work for that country seriously.

”So if we make this country to belong to all of us; if we do not discriminate because of tribe, religion or language you speak, this country is the promise of greatness.”

Sani said he has great admiration for the ingenuity of Ndigbo, their industry, resilience and contribution to national economy, adding that: “Apart from Igboland and perhaps, Lagos, the rest of the country seems to be sleeping.”

He, therefore, promised to make Aba attain its full potential as an industrial and commercial hub, and project made-in-Aba goods to the global market.

In her remarks, the Director-General of the ADP Presidential Campaign Council, Josephine Elebute-Halle, specially appealed to Abia women to back ADP candidates at all levels with their huge voting strength.

“Let your votes count for us; let us make credible change possible,” she said.

Both the governorship candidate of ADP in Abia State, Hon Jonas Chibuike Okafor, and the state Chairman, Deacon Benjamin Arisa, promised the national leadership that the party was out to take over the government in Abia State.