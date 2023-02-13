Latest Headlines
NAIRA NOTES: CBN MUST ACT NOW
SKLD Integrated Services Announces Successful Redemption of N553m CP
2023: INEC, YAKUBU AND THE DEEP-SEATED FEARS
Rivers Utd Crumble to Diables Noirs in Congo
CAF CONFED CUP
Nigeria’s last team in continental campaign, Rivers United, began their quest for glory in the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup on the wrong foot with a 3-0 defeat in Congo yesterday evening.
It will be the second time the Pride of Rivers people will suffer such heavy loss after the 6-0 bashing last October to Wydad FC of Morocco which saw the team drop to the second tier of CAF club tournament.
Rivers United conceded the three goals in the first half of the game.
Carl Wunda put Noirs ahead in the 30th minute after putting the Nigerian side under intense pressure and two minutes later, Jaures Ngombe doubled their lead before the third goal was scored by Domi Massoumou in the 39th minute.
The Nigeria champions played a bit better in the second half and were rewarded with a penalty but the home goalkeeper guessed right to stop Ebube Duru’s penalty for the game to end 3-0 in favour of the Congolese.
Rivers United are now rooted to the bottom of the log and will take on ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire next week .
Earlier on Saturday, duo of ASEC and Motema Pembe had settled for a 1-1 draw. Two teams will qualify into the knockout stage from the group.
RESULTS
CAF Confed Cup
M’Gallant 4-1 Al Akhdar
ASEC 0-0 Motema Pembe
Diables Noirs 3-0 Rivers Utd
Asko Kara 1-1 Future FC
TP Mazembe 3-1 AS Bamako
US Monastir 2-0 Young Africans
NPFL
El Kanemi 1-1 Akwa Utd
Remo Stars 1-1 Plateau Utd
Shooting 2-2 B’Insurance
Abia War 1-1 Wikki
Rangers 1-0 Doma Utd
Lobi Stars 2-1 Dakkada
Sunshine 2-0 Tornadoes
PREMIER LEAGUE
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa
SERIE A
Udinese 2-2 Sassuolo
Bologna 0-1 Monza
Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina
LIGUE 1
Toulouse 3-1 Rennes
Angers 1-1 Auxerre
Lille 2-0 Strasbourg
Montpellier 3-0 Brest
Reims 4-0 Troyes
Nantes 1-0 Lorient