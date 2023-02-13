Rivers Utd Crumble to Diables Noirs in Congo

CAF CONFED CUP

Nigeria’s last team in continental campaign, Rivers United, began their quest for glory in the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup on the wrong foot with a 3-0 defeat in Congo yesterday evening.

It will be the second time the Pride of Rivers people will suffer such heavy loss after the 6-0 bashing last October to Wydad FC of Morocco which saw the team drop to the second tier of CAF club tournament.

Rivers United conceded the three goals in the first half of the game.

Carl Wunda put Noirs ahead in the 30th minute after putting the Nigerian side under intense pressure and two minutes later, Jaures Ngombe doubled their lead before the third goal was scored by Domi Massoumou in the 39th minute.

The Nigeria champions played a bit better in the second half and were rewarded with a penalty but the home goalkeeper guessed right to stop Ebube Duru’s penalty for the game to end 3-0 in favour of the Congolese.

Rivers United are now rooted to the bottom of the log and will take on ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire next week .

Earlier on Saturday, duo of ASEC and Motema Pembe had settled for a 1-1 draw. Two teams will qualify into the knockout stage from the group.

RESULTS

CAF Confed Cup

M’Gallant 4-1 Al Akhdar

ASEC 0-0 Motema Pembe

Diables Noirs 3-0 Rivers Utd

Asko Kara 1-1 Future FC

TP Mazembe 3-1 AS Bamako

US Monastir 2-0 Young Africans

NPFL

El Kanemi 1-1 Akwa Utd

Remo Stars 1-1 Plateau Utd

Shooting 2-2 B’Insurance

Abia War 1-1 Wikki

Rangers 1-0 Doma Utd

Lobi Stars 2-1 Dakkada

Sunshine 2-0 Tornadoes

PREMIER LEAGUE

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa

SERIE A

Udinese 2-2 Sassuolo

Bologna 0-1 Monza

Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina

LIGUE 1

Toulouse 3-1 Rennes

Angers 1-1 Auxerre

Lille 2-0 Strasbourg

Montpellier 3-0 Brest

Reims 4-0 Troyes

Nantes 1-0 Lorient