  • Monday, 13th February, 2023

Rivers Utd Crumble to Diables Noirs in Congo

Sport | 55 mins ago

CAF CONFED CUP

Nigeria’s last team in continental campaign, Rivers United, began their quest for glory in the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup on the wrong foot with a 3-0  defeat in Congo yesterday evening.

It will be the second time the Pride of Rivers people will suffer such heavy loss after the 6-0 bashing last October to Wydad FC of Morocco which  saw the team drop to the second tier of CAF club tournament.

Rivers United conceded the three goals in the first half of the game.

Carl Wunda put Noirs ahead in the 30th minute after putting the Nigerian side under intense pressure and two minutes later, Jaures Ngombe doubled their lead before the third goal was scored by Domi  Massoumou in the 39th minute.

The Nigeria champions played a bit better in the second half and were rewarded with a penalty but the home goalkeeper guessed right to stop Ebube Duru’s penalty for the game to end 3-0 in favour of the Congolese.

Rivers United are now rooted to the bottom of the log and will take on ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire next week .

Earlier on Saturday, duo of ASEC and Motema Pembe had settled for a 1-1 draw. Two teams will qualify into the knockout stage from the group.

RESULTS 

CAF Confed Cup

M’Gallant 4-1 Al Akhdar

ASEC  0-0 Motema Pembe 

Diables Noirs 3-0 Rivers Utd

Asko Kara 1-1 Future FC

TP Mazembe 3-1 AS Bamako

US Monastir 2-0 Young Africans

NPFL

El Kanemi 1-1 Akwa Utd 

Remo Stars 1-1 Plateau Utd

Shooting 2-2 B’Insurance 

Abia War 1-1  Wikki 

Rangers 1-0 Doma Utd

Lobi Stars 2-1 Dakkada 

Sunshine 2-0 Tornadoes

PREMIER LEAGUE 

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa

SERIE A

Udinese 2-2 Sassuolo 

Bologna 0-1 Monza 

Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina 

LIGUE 1

Toulouse 3-1 Rennes

Angers 1-1 Auxerre

Lille 2-0 Strasbourg 

Montpellier 3-0 Brest

Reims 4-0 Troyes

Nantes 1-0 Lorient

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.