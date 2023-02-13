PSN Seeks Stakeholders’ Synergy to Improve Pharmaceutical Services

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has stressed the need for synergy among stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry, for greater efficiency and qualitative service delivery.

PSN President, Prof Cyril Usifoh, made the request, at a two- day annual colloquium of the association with the theme: “Repositioning Pharmacy in an Unstable Economy,” held in Lagos.



Usifoh, said the collaboration of stakeholders was key to repositioning the pharmaceutical sector in the country

The PSN President disclosed that the colloquium could not have come at a better time than now when the country was grappling with its fair share of financial difficulty with its attendant impact on every sector of the economy including the pharmaceuticals.



He harped on the importance of all arms of the profession, which include hospitals, community, regulatory, academic and industries, working together, to provide what the society desperately need at this critical period of recession.

While saying that no one must be left behind as everyone has something important to add, Usifoh assured that the synergy would avail much good to the pharmacy profession and the society at large.



Usifoh challenged the academia pharmacist to endeavour to produce quality graduates in pharmacy as they remain the future of the profession.

The professor of pharmacy, assured that the association would work with the universities to improve their capacity building and introduce mentoring programme for young pharmacists.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the event, Prince Julius Adeluyi, appealed to members of the profession to stay off the unhealthy rivalry between pharmacists and doctors.



He therefore urged pharmacists to rather focus on how to correct wrong perceptions of the profession and be more committed to rendering qualitative sevices that will boost healthcare of Nigerians.

Speaking at the programme, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidson Healthcare Plc, Fidelis Ayebae, who lauded the organisers of the colloquium, described pharmacy as one profession that has contributed immensely to national development through.



He harped on the need for researches to grow the profession and develop an action plan to run with. This he said would help to bring in fresh ideas, and of course add value and wealth to the profession.

Ayebae challenged members of the pharmaceutical body to go out there and be impactful not only in contributing to the pharmacy profession, but also identifying with the national polity and relevant authorities for decision making.



Professor of Pharmacy and Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Prof. Peace Chinedum Babalola as well as the Chairman, Planning Committee of the event, Olayinka Oredola, called for more effective science collaboration describing the colloquium as one designed to make pharmacy profession standard and situate itself where it’s supposed to be in healthcare services.