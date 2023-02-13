Polls: NAPTIP Vows to Arrest, Prosecute Perpetrators of Political Violence

*Seeks security agencies’ support

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has vowed to bring to book anyone who engaged in political violence during the forthcoming general election.

NAPTIP’s Director General, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, revealed the agency’s commitment during a parley with journalists in Abuja.

According to the DG, Sections 23 and 24 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, 2015, empowers the agency to arrest and prosecute political violence perpetrators, as well as their sponsors.

To this extent, NAPTIP is set to deploy its “duly trained personnel” to various polling centres at ward levels that would monitor and ensure a peaceful voting exercise, as well as enforce the relevant sections of the VAPP Act.

Waziri-Azi in her remarks observed that: “The meaningful participation of all persons in political processes is key to achieving a more secure, prosperous and democratic society.”

She however, pointed out that this can be obstructed by political violence, hence the introduction of Section 23 and 24 of the VAPP Act, which prohibits all forms of political violence by individuals and state actors.

“Based on the forgoing, and in the midst of political violence across the country since the beginning of the present electioneering including those on INEC facilities, it has become necessary for the agency to deliberately work with other sister law enforcement agencies to implement the above referenced section of the VAPP Act at this time,” Waziri-Azi said.

She described political violence as any crime perpetrated in the course of political activities like elections, such as thuggery, mugging, use of force to disrupt meetings; or the use of dangerous weapons that may cause bodily harm or injury.

Section 23 of the Act provides “imprisonment of up to four years or a fine of up to five hundred thousand or both”, for convicts, just as it criminalizes any attempt to commit political violence like inciting, aiding, abetting or counseling another person to commit the crime including receiving or assisting a person to commit political crime.

Meanwhile, Section 24 of the VAPP Act holds a state liable for any act of political violence committed by its agents “and the court shall award appropriate compensation commensurate with the extent ane amount of damages”.

The DG accordingly implored residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to take advantage of the agency’s reporting channels and report any act of political violence.

“We also call on security agencies to provide NAPTIP the support it may require to get the job done,” the DG added.