Polaris Bank Unveils Valentine Promo

Polaris Bank has announced plans to delight its existing and new customers this Valentine season with exciting rewards. The campaign is themed: Polaris Purple reward.

According to the bank, existing and prospective customers stand a chance to enjoy a reward of N5,000 worth of data in the Valentine campaign when they perform some transactions on VULTe. The transactions include: bill payment, interbank transaction and airtime purchase.

The bank said 50 customers with highest cumulative transaction value within the period would be rewarded.

It said: “The qualifying criteria include:registration on VULTe;perform either of these transactions; bill payment, interbank transaction or airtime purchase and stand a chance of being rewarded.

On Friday, 17th February 2023, 50 customers with the highest transaction cumulative value will be announced via the Bank’s Instagram handle.”

Commenting, Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Polaris Bank, Mr. Nduneche Ezurike, said:”The reward campaign which will run from February 8th to 14th 2023, is another opportunity to show love to our esteemed customers by rewarding their loyalty for banking with us.”

“Valentine is known globally as a season of love and sharing, and as a Bank which puts her customers at the center of everything we do, we deemed it fit to delight them with exciting rewards in commemoration of the Valentine season,” he remarked.