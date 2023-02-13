Oyenuga: Jumia Drives Culture of Inclusion that Unleashes The Power of Perspectives

Human Resources Director, Jumia, Enitan Oyenuga speaks on the company’s investment towards building an inclusive and diverse workplace, Ugo Aliogo presents the excerpts

Tell us about yourself and the career journey that has led you to Jumia

I am a Human Resource business leader with over a decade of experience in Human Resource and Organisational Development. I hold an MSc in HR and Organisational Behaviour from King’s College London and Bachelor’s degree in Law. Prior to joining Jumia in January 2022 as HR Director, I worked as an independent HR consultant working closely with SMEs and Founders to drive growth. And before this, I was HR Director at Coca-Cola International and Lafarge-Holcim. My first role in HR was as a part-time Talent Researcher in a City recruitment firm in the UK. Following my Master’s degree at King’s College London, I joined Diageo (Guinness Nigeria at the time), where I held various senior positions in HR, including leading talent management across West Africa, a short-term assignment in Cameroon and Resourcing globally for Diageo.

Jumia won the Human Resources Best Practice award at the CIPM 2022 award ceremony for implementing diversity and inclusion policy within the organisation. Can you talk more about what powering inclusivity means for Jumia and your purpose as the Human Resources Director?

At Jumia Nigeria, our vision as regards diversity and inclusion is to be a place where people can bring the best of themselves to work without fear of any discrimination and feel a sense of belonging and an essential part of the team. Our client base is diverse and includes a sizable proportion of women both as consumers and vendors, and it is important that we mirror the richly diverse markets we serve. Therefore, providing women with visible platforms and chances is a no-brainer. For us, it is crucial to create a business that leads the way in promoting female visibility. We are implementing these strategies because we believe Nigeria offers excellent prospects to close this gap. Today we actively track gender diversity at Jumia, but we also understand that diversity is so much more than this. We want to drive a culture of inclusion that unleashes the power of perspectives. As such, our hiring processes have been designed to help us attract, develop, engage and retain a diverse talent pipeline.

What are the major guiding principles that drive the culture at Jumia?

Our vision is to use technology to make everyday life easy for Nigerians. However, we can only achieve this through dedicated employees who believe in and are connected to the brand. These teams ensure customer satisfaction and our line managers are central to ensuring our employees experience the same level of passion that they provide to the people they interact with and those they serve. The bedrock of our culture remains our core values. There are 12 of them and they give us a sense of purpose and keep us grounded daily. Unlying these values are the following beliefs we hold dear: that we are a group of leaders committed to winning the digital landscape in Africa; We achieve impact by thinking faster and executing better than any other place and We grow people who build businesses. As such in Jumia Nigeria we have called out that we want to be an employer of choice – a fun and productive work environment where our employees are excited to come to work and candidates see this and vie to work for us.

There are several reports and stories constantly being told about employee injustice in Nigeria. How is Jumia able to curb systemic inequalities in the workplace to lead change in the industry at large?

As an organisation, we have worked hard over the years to build a company and culture that our employees can be proud of. We conduct pulse checks at different times of the year to get people’s opinions on the company and other matters that affect them. We take these feedback seriously, developing action plans to close out on areas of improvement and building on identified strength.

Following the pandemic and rapid changes shaping our world today, how do you see the role of HR changing in the future, and how can organisations embrace that shift?

Long before COVID, there were a lot of propositions about the future of work and what COVID-19 did was accelerate not only the conversation but also the implementation. I believe the pandemic renewed the emphasis on the ‘human’ part of HR. HR was required to understand the life experiences of employees and support them not just in their work lives but also outside of this sphere. As such we saw an increased focus on employee engagement, wellbeing and mental health. Although HR is still central to discussions on performance, productivity and efficiency of the workforce, it is also imperative to understand the challenges employees face, and struggles inside and outside of work. Also with COVID came increased focus on ways of working and the need to figure out how people can function best whether fully onsite, hybrid or remote and what is best for the company. These topics remain relevant post pandemic and companies that adapt quickly to these changes are sure to gain a competitive advantage as far as attracting and retaining talent.

Can you give an insight into the size, spread and importance of Jumia as a top employer?

At Jumia Nigeria, we have called out that we want to be an employer of choice for our 1000+ employees and then externally. This implies we want our employees to be excited to come to work daily. As such, we are focused on creating a positive work environment for our teams, building an outstanding brand, and curating a fun and productive culture.

This ambition is what has driven a number of initiatives across the company including investing in a best-in-class corporate office, a strong focus on internal mobility and growing talent from within, providing a blend of opportunities for people development and platforms like weekly reviews, town halls, and pulse surveys which we use to actively solicit and get feedback.

There are ongoing issues and conversations surrounding the need to retain talent because oftentimes people who have been heavily invested in a company jump ship. How is Jumia preparing for this possible future and still building winning teams while retaining strong talents across its operations?

We know many skills are quickly becoming obsolete, and as a result, new skills are constantly needed. As a company, we make an effort to concentrate on data and use analytics to guide our talent management. We are aware of the upcoming set of skills, and we have plans to make sure that our system covers those skill sets so that we are prepared to close the skills gap. It is crucial to foresee what will happen and have very specific strategies in place so that our workforce is prepared for the shift well before it takes place.

Personally, and when you look back at the past few years, what company achievements do you believe the people at Jumia are mostly proud of?

Over the past decade, we have worked to improve the everyday lives of Nigerians through our services, the Jumia e-commerce platform, Jumia Food, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. One achievement we take pride in is that Jumia has enabled different entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and open them up to a wider customer base across the country. It makes us proud to say that we are part of the success stories of these businesses. Furthermore, I am proud that we have grown several business leaders. Many of our employees started out their careers in Jumia and are today CEOs, Heads of Functions and Units. We also take pride in our alumni community, our ex-Jumees, who have gone on to become successful founders and entrepreneurs in their own right by launching companies that are making waves as significant contributors to the tech ecosystem.

As a woman holding a top position in a multinational organisation like Jumia, what is your advice to aspiring younger women?

Like most working women, my biggest challenge is finding the right work-life balance, and so many years after, I still can’t say I do this well. However, I have also recently learnt to redefine what work life balance means to me. Personally, it means allocating time, as required, to the important aspects of my life. There are days that work will come first, and other days it’s family or health etc. It is in this ability to flex my priorities that I find balance. The other typical challenge most women allude to is gender bias. I have been quite lucky to have worked in environments where merit/performance was what won you the ‘ticket to the game’. When I have competed for jobs, I have never been made to feel that when it came down to it, a man could be the ‘preferred candidate’ simply on the basis of his gender. The one challenge I experience in this space though is the expectation I believe the workplace often has for women to ‘lead like men’ – the ‘Iron Lady syndrome’. This is the more difficult one to combat because it is often unsaid. Personally, I have found it reassuring and inspiring to have had female bosses, mentors and role models that have had a great impact in their spheres of influence by ‘being themselves’. In summary, I will encourage aspiring younger women to understand early that there are so many dimensions to you – work, family, health, social life etc. Nurture them all! Secondly, be yourself. Stay where you are encouraged to bring your full self to work and find great role models and mentors that give you feedback and really inspire greatness in you.