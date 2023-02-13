Ondo Monarch Disowns Threatening Audio, Says it’s Misrepresentation of Identity

Fidelis David in Akure

The Olowa of Igbara-Oke Kingdom in Ifedore Local Government Area(LGA) of Ondo State, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede yesterday dissociated himself from a viral audio where a particular monarch was heard telling the residents that they must vote All Progressives Congress (APC) if they want to keep living and doing businesses in the community.

Reports have it that the Baale of Gbara in Jakande, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State allegedly threatened to deal with residents if they failed to vote the ruling APC, which he described as his party.

However, Olowa in a press release made available to Journalists, said the report was a misrepresentation of identity.

The statement read: “The attention of His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom in Ondo State has been drawn to news by some blogs, which displayed his picture and details as Baale of Igbara Community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, in an online story accompanied by an alleged audio recording of his Highness threatening residents in his domain to vote a particular party in the upcoming election.

“Oba Agbede, who is the paramount ruler and Prescribed Authority, Olowa of Igbara-Oke of Igbara-Oke kingdom, a first class traditional ruler in Ondo State is not a Baale, and has nothing to do with the threatening audio being circulated.

“According to the report, the author also stated that Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede has been invited by the Lagos State Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force for questioning”.

While responding to this, Oba Agbede said the defamatory news item was unprofessional by its publishers or bloggers.

He called on the general public to disregard the news which he described as dangerous and damaging, calling on the publisher to apologise for the embarrassment caused to him.

He also advised journalists to be more professional by knowing and verifying their source of information before publication.