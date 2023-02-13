Nasarawa Earmarks N2bn for Establishment of New Schools

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday said the state has earmarked over N2 billion for the establishment of new primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

The governor revealed this at Mada Station, the headquarters of Agidi Development Area, during a Town Hall meeting in continuation of his re-election campaign tour of the 18 development areas of the state.

He explained that the establishment of the new schools was borne out of the desire of the government to cope up with the continuous increase in the number of pupils and students in primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

He said: “We are in discussion with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) where we are looking forward to the establishment of new schools in state.”

While addressing the people of the Agidi Development Area at Mada Station, Governor Sule said he got an information about the school destroyed by rainstorm in the community, and had sent delegation that came and checked the level of destruction.

According to him, “On the report I got from the delegation that visited the school, I have a big news for you today. We are looking forward to the construction of additional classrooms in two public schools in Mada Station.”

Sule, however, told the people of Agidi that his mission in their area was to seek their support in his bid to be re-elected as the state governor in the forthcoming polls.