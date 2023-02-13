  • Monday, 13th February, 2023

Mbappe Returns to Training ahead of UCL Clash with Bayern

Sport | 59 mins ago

Kylian Mbappe took part in training yesterday, raising hopes that the Paris St Germain forward could play in tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes.

Sports daily L’Equipereported last night that Mbappe participated in the collective session although he did not stay with the squad the whole time.

Mbappe picked up a hamstring injury on 1 February and PSG said he would be ruled out of action for three weeks.

Coach Christophe Galtier on Saturday said he would take ‘zero risk’ with Mbappe.

PSG have been in poor form recently, losing 3-1 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday for their fourth defeat of the year in all competitions.

