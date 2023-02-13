Int’l Water Institute Solicits NiMet Support in Execution of Multinational Project

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) has solicited the support from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) in the execution of a multinational project that includes Nigeria.

The Institute noted that it was about embarking on a huge project called CLiM O which will commence soon.

The Senior Researcher at IWMI, Dr. Sander Zwart, made the disclosure when he and his team visited the NiMet headquarters in Abuja.

Zwarf said the project, “CLiM O, is led by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), and the goal is to assist member states of the Niger Basin Authority to be more climate resilient, which Nigeria is part of.”

He explained that based on the information obtained online as well as consultations, they discovered that flood and drought are major challenges, especially after last year’s flood, which led them to develop activities that will ensure people are better prepared for floods now and in the future.

To achieve this, he revealed that there are four components they have proposed for the project and that as their institution will drive the project, they are keen to have NiMet’s input.

Zwarf listed these components to include: “Hydrological modeling; Flood forecasting; Data sharing and Underground actions that involve how people can adapt to flood.”

In his response, the Director, Weather Forecasting Services, Mailadi Yusuf, who represented the director-general, assured the visitors of NiMet’s support, adding that NiMet is in close collaboration with the Federal and State Ministries of Water Resources where the lead sister agency that develops the Annual Flood Outlook (NiHSA) for the country is resided.

NiMet DG in a statement issued at the weekend by the agency’s General Manager, Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf, stated that apart from predicting water availability for farming activities (Onset of rain, duration and amount expected), NiMet would soon engage water users across the country on dry season (irrigation) farming activities by delivering and training them on the use of the seasonal climate prediction for optimal harvest outputs.

The CLiM O project, when fully implemented, according to the DG, “will support the member states of the Niger Basin Authority in strengthening trans-boundary governance of water resources, adaptation, and mitigation of the impact of climate change.

“The IWMI will lead the design and implementation of the project in the Benue River Basin.”