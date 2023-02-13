Fidossi Wines and Spirits Emerges West Africa’s Top Award 

Fidossi wines and spirits, a fast-rising and fast-moving consumer goods company, has emerged as West Africa’s best premium wines and spirit brand.

The awards recognised the firm’s growing profile at the 12th West African Brand Excellence Award, held on Friday, February 10 at Sheraton Hotel in Lagos.

The Deputy Registrar of the management institute, Ifeoma Emeka, said: “The West African Brand Excellence Award aims to identify, recognise and reward companies that apply branding culture and branding management policies designed to achieve corporate objectives in both profit and non-profit sectors in West African Countries.”

She further expressed that Fidossi Wines and Spirits has demonstrated a sustained commitment to delivering quality, tasty products in its segment. In that regard, its recognition is well deserved. “Congratulations to the business,” she added.

Commenting on the award recognition, the CEO of Fidossi Wines and Spirits, Fidelis Egbochie, noted that the West African Brand Excellence Award underlines their growing profile as one of the best premium wines and spirits brands, and a must-have for top occasions and exciting moments that connect friends and families.

“We continue to earn consumers’ trust based on our ability to cater to their changing tastes. We work with a deep line of partners abroad. Due to the quality of our brand products, we currently rank as the leading wineries in the country.

“Big thanks to the Institute of Brand Management for recognising our growing accomplishment in the wines and spirits segment. We won’t rest on our oars. This award will spur us to do more,” he added.

Fidossi lines of wine and spirit brands comprise Fidossi Spumante (red and white), Fidossi Moscato (rose and white), Mood Luminous wines, San-Felice Toscana Premium Vintage wines, Vecchia Romagna Brandy 1820, Amaro Montenegro Bitters, and Select Aperitif amongst others.

The West African Brand Excellence Awards are organised annually by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN) to recognise businesses’ extraordinary accomplishments in the year under review across the sub-region.