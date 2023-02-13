Despite Supreme Court Order, Banks Reject Old Notes in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Despite the Supreme Court’s interim order restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from going ahead with the enforcement of its 10 February deadline for the use of the old naira notes, commercial banks in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Monday commenced the rejection of the old notes of N200, N500 and N1,000 denomination from customers.

The Supreme had last Wednesday given a temporary order to the CBN not to reject old naira notes on 10 February as earlier announced. A seven-member panel of the court, led by John Okoro, gave the order of interim injunction amid acute scarcity of the newly redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 currency notes.

However, the crisis took a new turn Ondo State on Monday as many customers who went to the banks to deposit were disappointed when the banks officials refused to collect the old notes.

THISDAY, which visited UBA, FCMB, First Bank, Zenith bank, Polaris Bank and Wema Bank, observed that the banks were rejecting the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes without explanation to the customers.

A bank customer, Omowumi Olabanji, who spoke with THISDAY, said she has been receiving the old naira notes from her customers following the Supreme Court order.

“I went to the bank to deposit N35,000 (old notes) but I was dismayed when they rejected the money from me. I went to another bank, it was the same thing. What is the meaning of this problems and frustration?” Omowumi questioned.

A bank official, who spoke with THISDAY on condition of anonymity, advised customers to take the old notes to the CBN, noting that they were acting on instruction from the CBN.