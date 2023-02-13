Latest Headlines
COOL MODEL AFRICA MAKES A SPLASH WITH NEW INDEPENDENT AGENCY
Lagos, Nigeria – Cool Model Africa, a new independent agency based in Lagos, Nigeria, is proud
to announce its launch. The company, owned and run by a young and dynamic team of
individuals, is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the modeling industry.
David Okposo, a seasoned model, model agent, head scout, and fashion entrepreneur, leads the
team as creative director. With over 5 years of experience in the industry, Okposo brings a
wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.
At Cool Model Africa, the team is dedicated to providing top-notch services to models and
clients. From scouting new talent to developing their careers, the company is committed to
maintaining the highest standards of excellence. The ultimate goal is to place a diverse range of
models with unique personalities, sizes, and colors on the world stage.
“Our passion and drive, along with our commitment to excellence, will allow us to make a real
difference in the modeling industry,” said Okposo. “We are proud to be owned and run by young
individuals who are passionate about changing the narrative in the industry and believe that our
passion and drive will allow us to continue to be the pacesetters.”
For more information on Cool Model Africa and its services, please contact the company at
cmafrica@gmail.com. The company looks forward to working with models and clients to bring
diversity and inclusivity to the forefront of the industry