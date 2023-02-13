COOL MODEL AFRICA MAKES A SPLASH WITH NEW INDEPENDENT AGENCY

Lagos, Nigeria – Cool Model Africa, a new independent agency based in Lagos, Nigeria, is proud

to announce its launch. The company, owned and run by a young and dynamic team of

individuals, is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the modeling industry.

David Okposo, a seasoned model, model agent, head scout, and fashion entrepreneur, leads the

team as creative director. With over 5 years of experience in the industry, Okposo brings a

wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

At Cool Model Africa, the team is dedicated to providing top-notch services to models and

clients. From scouting new talent to developing their careers, the company is committed to

maintaining the highest standards of excellence. The ultimate goal is to place a diverse range of

models with unique personalities, sizes, and colors on the world stage.

“Our passion and drive, along with our commitment to excellence, will allow us to make a real

difference in the modeling industry,” said Okposo. “We are proud to be owned and run by young

individuals who are passionate about changing the narrative in the industry and believe that our

passion and drive will allow us to continue to be the pacesetters.”

For more information on Cool Model Africa and its services, please contact the company at

cmafrica@gmail.com. The company looks forward to working with models and clients to bring

diversity and inclusivity to the forefront of the industry