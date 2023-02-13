APC to Mobilise Over 50, 000 Supporters for Tinubu’s Rally in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Ahead of February 15, 2023 presidential campaign rally of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers state, the party has stated that it would mobilise over 50, 000 supporters to cheer their presidential candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt.

The party also assured of victory for its presidential candidate in Rivers State, in the February 25, presidential election.

Speaking after inspecting the approved Gowon Stadium, venue for the rally, yesterday, member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Tony Okocha, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work at the venue, stating that the PCC was working ahead to ensure success of the event.

Noting that is a mother campaign rally of the party in Rivers, Okocha stated that the state was very much ready to host the campaign train of the party’s presidential standard bearer, assuring the candidate, Alhaji Tinubu, that the party was up for his victory.

He said: “This is the approved venue for the Presidential Campaign of the APC, that will be taking place on the 15th of February. The people here are members of the PCC and ICC, and people that were co-opted from the party because of competences to be part of what we are doing.

“We have come here to inspect the facility and the works going on. One of the reasons we came is to assure and re-assure our presidential candidate that Rivers State is upbeat. We are ready for him on the 15th.

“We want to assure the candidate, the party, PCC, national that we are upbeat. Even though nothing has been advanced to us, we have taken the bull by the horns.”

He assured the people that Rivers would be the first to turn in result in favour of Tinubu, noting that nobody would sabotage what the party was doing to ensure victory of its candidate.

“As a people we have assured ourselves that nobody will sabotage what the APC will be doing in Rivers State. These young men you are seeing, we have put resources together to see how much we can put in place and to mobilise a minimum of 50,000 attendees to this venue.

“To the best of my knowledge we are member of PCC and ICC, we are not splintering. We had shown you. We are not in contention with anybody. We are united.

“Tinubu will win convincingly and overwhelmingly in Nigeria and Rivers State. If care is not taken Rivers State will be turning in the first result.”