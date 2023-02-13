  • Monday, 13th February, 2023

Again, Buhari Meets With Emefiele in State House 

Nigeria | 56 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja. 

The nation’s apex bank governor who was seeing the President privately for the third time since the cash crisis escalated across the country, however, declined to speak to newsmen after the meeting.

Emefiele had twice last week held private meetings with the President at his office in the State House ahead of his briefing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the National Council of States (NCS) about the currency swap last Wednesday and Friday respectively. 

Although the reason for the visit was not known, as at the time of filing this report, it was however, learnt that it might not be unconnected with the current cash crisis associated with the currency swap introduced in October, 2022 by the CBN. 

