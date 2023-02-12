The Bond Between Governor Ganduje and Tinubu

The 2023 presidential election is a few days away. With the high tension that often drives a wedge between even the best of friends during days like these, it is a great surprise that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, are still very tight. Whether it is in terms of their political or religious beliefs, both of these men are close enough to be brothers and it is a thing of wonder to peers and spectators.

Choosing another Muslim to be his vice presidential candidate is one of the most difficult things that Tinubu did which posed a barrier to his ambition to be the president of Nigeria. Analysts claim that if Tinubu had chosen a Northern Christian, he would have had much more to work with in terms of loyalty from more Nigerians. However, even when people were throwing stones at Tinubu for his choice, Ganduje was among the handful who encouraged him to go ahead, promising to support him through thick and thin.

One has to admit that Ganduje has kept to his promises. Amidst a deluge of accusations against Tinubu, the Kano State Governor has remained a staunch and dedicated follower of Asiwaju. Furthermore, considering the growing popularity of Tinubu’s rivals, especially Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, Ganduje has promised to convince other Northerners to vote for Tinubu.

Of course, it is wishful thinking that a single individual like Ganduje has as much influence over the North. However, it says something that the Kano man is willing to go all out in support of his friend. Tinubu is also not unfeeling towards the efforts of his friend. On many occasions, the presidential candidate has lauded Ganduje as a pillar of friendship, and a reliable and committed leader.

Therefore, Tinubu and Ganduje are a pair of good friends. Committed to each other’s aspirations, they would dare to offend others as a show of faith towards each other.