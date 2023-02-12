Shell Confirms Fresh Oil Spill in Rivers Community

Shell Petroleum Development Company has confirmed fresh oil spill at Ebubu, in the Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The spokesman for Shell, Michael Adande, made the confirmation in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday night.

Adande said the incident occurred at the company’s Ebubu and Oghale Manifold 12 pipeline in the state.

The statement partly read, “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited confirms an incident on the Ebubu and Oghale Manifold 12 pipeline in Rivers State.

“We are working with industry regulators to safely contain the discharge which is on our right of way while we await the government-led joint investigation team into the cause and impact.”

Meanwhile, Executive Director, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, Fineface Dumnamene, in a statement, has called on industry stakeholders to investigate the incident in order to ascertain the real cause of the spill.

The group reiterated its call on Shell and its joint venture partners to replace the obsolete Trans-Niger Delta pipeline in the Ogoni area, which are “overaged and now bursting and deflating like balloons and destroying the environment.