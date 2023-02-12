Roli Adeniyi-George Remains Underground

As far as beauty goes, Roli Adeniyi-George is blessed with an awesome beauty that will stop any man dead in his tracks. It is no hyperbole to say that any human with male testosterone will stop to take a second look at her. She is one of the few women whose beauty would make any full-blooded man drool.

Discovering the potential of her looks and her charming nature, Roli made it a conscious thing to position herself at vantage positions. Many will agree that it is the reason she stood out in the congregation where she worshipped at Pastor Chris Okotie’s Household Church of God.

Years ago, her path crossed with that of Lagos-born political big fish, Chief Olabode George, and one thing led to another and she was swept off her feet. Their marriage set tongues wagging. But the light-skinned woman never cared a hoot. She was a trophy wife for the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and she benefited immensely. It was a well-thought-out venture with loads of dividends.

Following the celebrated wedding, she naturally gravitated toward politics. Basking in the political status of her husband, Roli delved into partisan politics and almost immediately, under the umbrella of the then ruling party, PDP, sought to represent a Lagos federal constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly.

But sadly, her ‘powerful’ husband, upon whom she had hoped to navigate the ocean of Lagos politics could not secure her victory in the green chamber.

However, she smiled in no time as she bagged two federal appointments within three years during the administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. In 2011, she was appointed as a member of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Roli was later appointed as the Director-General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Some argued that Roli secured the appointments under Jonathan due to her husband’s position within the PDP. But ever since she got booted out of office by the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Roli had crawled back into her cocoon. The former DG, who loved attending parties, suddenly went underground.