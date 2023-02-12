Polls: Defence Minister Assures Nigerians of Peaceful Polls

* As Navy graduates 1,562 personnel

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), has assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Navy, as one of the competent arm forces in Nigeria, will fully participate in the 2023 general election to ensure a peaceful and violence-free exercise across the country.

The defence minister gave the assurance in his remarks weekend, during the passing out parade of Batch 33 trainees of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, held at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Represented by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the defence minister stated that the 1,562 trainee ratings who have just graduated from the Navy Basic Training School, have been effectively skilled to combat the present security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Magashi noted that some of them will participate in the elections to ensure a successful polls between February 25 and March 14, this year.

He charged the newly graduated personnel to be professional in the discharge of their duties during the elections.

“We are not the lead organisation. Police is the lead but we are at the periphery to ensure that every activities during the elections are carried out in order.

“We are also to secure every state to ensure that hoodlums do not destroy the activities of the elections. These fine gentlemen and women that have just graduated will be involved in ensuring that we have a save and secured election.

“1,562 trainee ratings passed out. The training commenced six months ago. The young men and women are joining the service at the time our dear country requires such trait particularly the members of the armed forces for effectively combating the present security challenges across the country,” the minister said.

According to him, “Certainly, in a few days from today, the 2023 general election will take place all over the country and some of you will be deployed to support as part of the military aide to civil authority. You must be professional and avoid acts that will bring the armed forces to disrepute.”

Speaking further, the defence minister rated the Nigerian Navy high in securing the nation, especially the maritime ways, as he also urged the trained personnel to effectively utilize the acquired skill in the discharge of their duty in support of national security.

He added: “Basic Training School Onne has over the years maintained the mandate of transforming civilians into professional and competent ratings. I am aware that over the years the trainees are involved in best practices to face contemporary challenges involved in meeting global standard.

“I am convinced that you have acquired the requisite knowledge and capacity necessary for effecting the execution of kinetic means of resolving conflict during the emergence of crisis situation.

“To further strengthen the armed forces and improve national security, I am aware that the Nigerian Navy has made tremendous capacity in developing initiatives and expansion in infrastructure development, as well as transform the acquisition and recapitalization of the Nigerian Naval Ship, Kada, a landing ship transport which join other platforms of the Nigerian Navy last year and one brand new helicopter that arrived from Italy this January among other fast intercepted boats.”

Magashi said that the federal government are in support of the armed forces by the development of infrastructure and other potentials.