Ogun Central: Aderinokun Promises to Revisit Ewekoro Airport, Inaugurates 32nd Borehole Project

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun Central, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has assured the people of the district that he will revisit abandoned Ewekoro International Airport and ensure the project comes to reality.

The international passenger airport proposed to be located in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State was initiated by former state Governor and incumbent Senator for Ogun Central, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

In 2021, the Senate Committee led by Senator Smart Adeyemi visited the proposed site in Wasinmi, and stated that the project is being accounted for in annual budget.

The PDP candidate, the Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, stressed the economic benefits of the project overweights any primordial or political interests and it would serve as pressure reliever to the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

According to him, “Our children and our senatorial district would have been an envy for other districts if Dapo Abiodun’s APC government took Senator Amosun’s initiative for an airport in Ewekoro.

“We have multi-billion dollars companies in this senatorial district and citing an edifice like an international airport in Ogun Central would boost all areas of our socio-economic including the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“I have studied the bills passed by Senators who have represented Ogun Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly and I will ensure tgat the Ewekoro airport sees the light of the day.”

Aderinokun also faulted Governor Abiodun’s APC-led government for allegedly discriminating against the good people of Ogun Central by neglecting the Ewekoro airport for an agro-cargo airport in Illisan.

Meanwhile, recently, Aderinokun inaugurated his 32nd borehole project in Ogun Central senatorial district. It is located in Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta North Local Government Area and he enjoined the people of Ogun Central to vote PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the next president of Nigeria and other PDP candidates to make his efforts seamless.