NPFL: Enyimba FC Beat Gombe United in Gombe

Former champions Enyimba International FC secured a tremendous 1-2 away over Gombe United in Gombe in the Match-day 7 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Saturday afternoon.

The win moved Enyimba to second on the NPFL Group A standing behind Bendel Insurance on 13 points from 7 matches.

The home side seized control of the game and their efforts paid off on time with the opening goal through Taiye Yusuf in the 15th minute.

Akanni Elijah put Enyimba on level terms in the 35th and ensured that the first half ended in a stalemate.

Chukwuemeka Obioma continue his impressive performance as he netted the winning goal in the 53rd minute and gave the People’s Elephant the maximum points.

In the other game of the day, Nasarawa United secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over Kwara United.