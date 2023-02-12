Naira Redesign: Niger Drags FG to Supreme Court

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

As the controversy over the redesign of the Naira continues, the Niger state government says it has dragged the Federal Government to the supreme court over the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria policy.

A statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Nasara Danmallam made available to newsmen in Minna on Saturday said the suit with number SC/CV/210/2023 was filed on the 10th of February, 2023.

According to the statement the suit is seeking for an extension of the timeframe given by the CBN for the currency swap and withdrawal from circulation, of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 amongst other reliefs.

Danmallam added in the statement that in the affidavit in support of the originating summons the Niger State Government contended that the unavailability of the newly redesigned notes has caused untold hardship and suffering on the inhabitants of the state, especially those living in rural communities across the state.

The State Attorney General assured the people that the State Government is deeply concerned with their plight and will continue to do anything within its constitutional limits to ameliorate their sufferings.

Kaduna.Kogi.Nasarawa Kano states have filed similar suits at the Supreme Court which is expected to sit on one of the cases next Wednesday.