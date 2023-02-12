Musa Halilu’s Passion for Giving 

Undoubtedly, cosmopolitan businessman, investor and public speaker; Musa Halilu, Chairman TILT Groups is a sure delight to many in society, politics and business space.

The Adamawa State-born has his hands in many sectors of the economy; ranging from real estate, agriculture, oil and gas, energy, supply and technology. It is, therefore, not a surprise that he has continued to shine bright like a thousand stars upon the lives of many around him and use his wealth to the benefit of humanity.

But he is not relenting as he continues to work hard to build a thriving business conglomerate, a strong and formidable political dynasty and an intimidating resume to his credit.

However, in spite of his generosity and pressure from different quarters, he has refused to throw his hat into the political ring for an elective position. Rather the graduate of Business Administration from Kaduna State Polytechnic believes that you don’t need to be in government before you can be of assistance to your immediate environment and the country at large. This, we gathered, has endeared him to many around him.

No wonder his profile has continued to rise and rise.

His connection was put to test recently when he was turbaned as Dujima Adamawa. The event was witnessed by top dignitaries from all walks of life in the country.

The A-list event had in attendance the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Adamawa State Governor, Muhammadu Bindow, National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Mungono (rtd.), Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, traditional rulers across the six geo-political zones, political and business leaders, among others.

To further dedicate his life to philanthropy, he floated the Musa Halilu Ahmed MHA Foundation to help strengthen his desire to assist the vulnerable and downtrodden in society.

For more than nine years since its formation, the foundation has so far catered for the needs of both young and old, with a particular interest in educational development, women empowerment, motherless children empowerment, prison reform and inmate welfare, community infrastructure renewal, widow empowerment and a host of other things.

During the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the MHA Foundation also helped cushion the deadly virus effect and spread as it donated relief materials to hospitals.