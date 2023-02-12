Monisola Afuye: A Tale of the Pounded Yam Seller Who  Became Deputy Governor

Rising from grass to grace is a narrative that many of us enjoy reading about. There may be few individuals who have been able to live out this narrative, but even fewer have allowed it to determine the course of their lives. The position that the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Monisola Afuye, takes among these people is special. To think that she started from the bottom, selling pounded yam, and rose to become the Number Two of Ekiti… She is a peculiar individual indeed.

Ekiti, the land of honour and integrity, remains a shining light when it comes to having leading female politicians. In this respect, Afuye has a lot to transcend if she intends to stand out in the history books. After all, she is not the first female deputy governor of the state. Nevertheless, she is making her path as someone who grew from practically nothing to the point of representing all the women in Ekiti.

Afuye is an Ekiti native through and through. Born in Ikere-Ekiti, she attended Saint Joseph CAC Primary School Aramoko Ekiti. After she had paid her dues as a sharp little girl, she went to Amoye Grammar School, Ikere-Ekiti, where she had her secondary education. Sometime after, Afuye applied to Crown Polytechnic in Ado Ekiti and studied Public Administration. That was where she earned her OND (Ordinary National Diploma) and HND (Higher National Diploma).

Afuye has as ordinary a background as anybody else. More so, she dabbled in catering, first as a Catering Supervisor at the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, and then later as the CEO of Demolad Catering Services.

With such a background, one would think that Afuye came from a poor and unknown heritage, but no. She is a princess of Ikere which is another reason her level-headed upbringing puts her in the position of the common people. It is no wonder she cares for her people and is closer to the grassroots than anybody else in Ekiti.