Mixed Feelings as Pastor Paul Adefarasin Loses Mother Few Weeks After 60th Birthday

Nobody has a perfect grasp of time. For even the most informed of us, we can only make educated guesses about the future, ever hopeful that the best is yet to come. Thus, for Pastor Paul Adefarasin who celebrated his 60th birthday less than a month ago and lost his mother less than three weeks after that celebration, this is not the best of times.

Death, you have no right to be proud. This is a sentiment that Adefarasin understands inside and out. After celebrating his 60th birthday and having the entire nation, with President Muhammadu Buhari at the head of the procession, honour and applaud his achievements, Adefarasin is having to mourn his mother.

Even though Mama Hilda Adefarasin, the deceased mother of Pastor Adefarasin, passed on at the age of 98, her passing still brings much sorrow to the hearts of the Adefarasins. After all, it is not every woman that has been able to use her life to prove that it is possible to raise very godly children. Thus, for the late Mama Hilda who raised three pastors, Pastor Adefarasin of House on the Rock and his two siblings, Pastor Wale Adefarasin of Guiding Light Assembly in Ikoyi, Lagos, and Apostle Yemi Adefarasin of Kingdom Lifeline Apostolic Ministries in Abuja, more than a few tears must be shed.

A modern-day Susanna Wesley, Mama Hilda has her children to continue her legacy of light, with grandchildren and great-grandchildren as reserves. Having lived such a glorious life, it ought to be a thing of joy that she passed just two years less than a century. But the time of passing, just after her son’s 60th birthday, brings tears to spectating eyes. One might say she wanted her son to clock 60 before she goes on the Great Journey.

Ultimately, Pastor Adefarasin feels her passing the most. But life must continue even as he brings her light to the utmost brightness.