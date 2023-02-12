  • Sunday, 12th February, 2023

Lessons from Nwaoboshi’s Fall

Politics | 3 mins ago

Notes for File

Political leaders should learn lessons from the fate of the Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi. This powerful senator was captured last week and put in prison following the judgment of the Court of Appeal Lagos Division which convicted and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment for money laundering.

Nwaoboshi, who had been on the run for months was intercepted by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a hospital in Lagos last Monday and remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre to commence his prison term.

The Court of Appeal had in a judgment it delivered on July 1, 2022, sentenced him to prison after it convicted him on a two-count charge of money laundering and also ordered the winding up of his two companies, Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electrical Limited, in line with the provision of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021. Their properties were forfeited to the federal government.

But the lawmaker, who was not present in court at the time of the ruling, went underground and refused to present himself to the Nigerian Correctional Service. Instead, he proceeded to the Supreme Court, praying the apex court to set aside the judgment of the appeal court and also grant him bail, pending the determination of his appeal.

But in a unanimous decision on January 27, 2023, the apex court dismissed the application. In the lead judgment by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court wondered why Nwaoboshi, who refused to submit himself to the law, would seek the indulgence of the law.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar, in his contribution, upbraided the appellant for filing the bail application while on the run.

The Court of Appeal judgment that convicted Nwaoboshi followed an appeal by the EFCC against the judgment of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos, which had on June 18, 2021, discharged and acquitted the lawmaker and his companies.

Even as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Nwaoboshi was like a Lord. Everybody kowtowed and bowed to him. His words were full of power and authority. But everything has changed dramatically.

What has suddenly befallen him is a lesson to all those who think that they are powerful.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.