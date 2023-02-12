Iheanacho on Target as Leicester Dent Spur’s Top Four Chase

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria and Leicester City forward , Kelechi Iheanacho, was on the scorer’s sheet yesterday as his Premier League team beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 to consolidate their position on the log.

Iheanacho extended Leicester City’s consolidation in the added time of the first half, powering home the Foxes’s third goal four minutes into the added time of the first half.

Nampalys Mendy fired the Foxes into the lead in the 23rd minutes. It was his first goal in over six years to inspire the Foxes to a remarkable comeback win at the King Power Stadium.

James Maddison (23rd) and Harvey Barnes (25th) also netted as the hosts scored four for the second straight game.

Rodrigo Bentancur had briefly given Spurs the lead but they crumbled during an error-strewn performance.

Conte returned to the dugout after gallbladder surgery but his side failed to build on their impressive victory over Manchester City.

Defeat left them a point adrift of the top four having played two games more as their uphill battle to clinch a Champions League spot continued.

For Leicester, their second revival of the season rolls on after last week’s 4-2 win at Aston Villa.

Questions were, again, being asked of the Foxes and boss Brendan Rodgers after four defeats in five but they have answered any lingering doubts.

Victory even came after a dodgy start where the hosts gifted Tottenham a 14th-minute opener.

Ivan Perisic had gone close before Danny Ward turned his free kick over and from the corner Victor Kristiansen cleared under his own bar.

But it was only a brief reprieve for Leicester and the defender as, from another corner, Kristiansen made a total mess of his clearance and only succeeded in finding Bentancur who tapped in from close range.

Spurs were on top but it took just 11 minutes for the Foxes to turn the game. They had barely threatened but levelled out of the blue through an unlikely source.