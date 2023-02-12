Guiding Philosophy of Transcorp Boss, Dupe Olusola

Think of a woman blessed with brains, beauty and confidence, and Dupe Olusola’s name will pop up.

This highly intelligent woman, who is the MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels, PLC, has shattered the glass ceilings as she continues to shine like a well-cut diamond.

She is responsible for setting the company’s strategic direction, developing its strategies, providing strategic counsel to various organisational and functional leaders, and assisting the company in meeting its set goals.

She leaves no stone unturned to ensure that her co-workers and the team’s morale are always high. Transcorp Hotels, under her leadership, has developed a company-wide ethos of striving for and achieving excellence in all they do.

To say that Olusola, who leads one of Africa’s leading hospitality organisations, understands what it means to be successful is no doubt stating the obvious. She is a leader whose uncommon leadership quality has always stood her out over the years.

She considers everyone’s definition of success to be exclusive because it depends on their experiences and the outcomes they seek. Also, for her, success does not only depict what has been achieved but shows how well one performs the role they introduced themselves for.

She understands that it is also about empowering others to develop their full potential. Among her favourite mottos is that satisfaction comes from knowing one has done all one can and wanting nothing more than to continue growing as a person and accomplishing their goals.

The focus is on durability and longevity. There is no such thing as success in a vacuum. Spiritual, social, emotional, mental, physical, and financial well-being are all components of this ideal. Individually and collectively, success is defined by going above and beyond expectations. For her, success is about bringing good fortune to those around her and aiding their development.

Society Watch can reveal that the brilliant woman strongly believes that family is the cradle of geniuses. And this plays a strong role in your success and life achievement.

Olusola admires the way her family supported and taught her to speak up. Her confidence and courage, she disclosed, came following the upbringing she received. Her success as well as fame, she believes is a result of the process she has undergone as a daughter and professional.

She remembers how fortunate she had been to work with people who mentored her the best way and followed her with all faith.

“The path to success is always tricky, but the people surrounding you make things easier and more convenient. That’s how we all begin, be it a small venture or a big business house one operates,” this has been her guiding philosophy.