FRSC Top Brass, Kayode Olagunju Bows out

“Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men”, so says Proverbs 22:

This Biblical quote encapsulates the life of Dr. Kayode Olagunju. Little wonder only few people would doubt if there were many more top officers in the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were more popular than Ol

The story of the Ilesha, Osun State-born would make a compelling read and inspire the younger ones, most especially for his hard-work, dedication to work and his uncommon integrity and honesty that she showcased throughout his service with the FRSC. These rare tributes, as gathered, helped him to worm himself into the hearts of many.

The graduate of Geography from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, came across as a strategist and one the most brilliant and intelligent officers in the FRSC. Until he retired meritoriously last Thursday he was also one of the few officers who are able to brandish intimidating and impressive academic profiles.

On many occasions, he was lauded for his transparency, which was aimed at gaining the trust and respect of the people, especially at this period when many don’t have faith in government agencies.

No less is expected from those around when such a man is being promoted. Applause, commendations, and of course loud ovations have been pouring in torrents since the tall and gangling Olagunju was promoted and retired from the service he served for 30 years. He bowed out gloriously after his promotion from his position as Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) to Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM).

The golf buff’s elevation has been met with loads of tributes, encomia, compliment and laudation.

His pull out ceremony was emotionally laden and was described as a thorough-bred professional, one of the most reliable, loyal and dedicated in the history of the corps marshals.

Olagunju holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Transport Geography from the University of Lagos, Master of Science (MSc) in Transport Studies from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, and a Bachelor of Science, BSc in Geography from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He also has some other professional qualifications from within and outside the country.

He had in the past handled various assignments in different parts of the country. He was a two-time Sector Commander in Lagos. He had also served in that capacity in Oyo, Kogi, Adamawa and Rivers states. He was also the pioneer Corps Transport Standardisation Officer and a member of the FRSC management. He served briefly too as the Corps Public Education Officer.

He was also the Commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State before his latest promotion.

Apart from his work with FRSC, he is also a part time lecturer in the university and never stops researching and publishing academic reports.

It was also gathered that he is working on his professorship and intends to go into full time academic work after his retirement from the FRSC.