Duif Media Births, Redefines Talent Management

20 years old, Oluwanifemi Dahunsi and 27 years old, Cassidy Nnabuife Nigerian Based Entertainment Consultants who met in 2020 and found out they had similar interests and ambitions. Two years later the entertainment consultants decided to start Duif Media, A Talent Management and Media agency to help businesses understand their audience’s language and speak it fluently. The two entrepreneurs have built a large network of industry colleagues and can boast of successful and satisfied clients.

Speaking on this partnership Cassidy says, “I reached out to Oluwanifemi because of his attitude to work, he sees challenges as an opportunity to thrive and every great company needs that one person who spreads positivity everywhere.”

Oluwanifemi also commented saying; “Cassidy is relentless and energetic when it comes to taking risks and that is why I strongly believe this will work. His ability to keep calm and look for a solution when there’s a problem is all we need to become top competitors in this heavily saturated industry.”