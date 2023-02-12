Dozy Mmobuosi as the New ‘Bobo’ on the Block

I went to visit my friend, Kaycee Kennedy, on the site of his huge concert that would feature Burna Boy last December. At the venue, I saw Tingo all over the place. I knew Tingo was my friend Dozy. So, I asked Kaycee, I beg, you know Dozy? He said, yes na. He is the major sponsor of the concert. I said ok and kept quiet.

Then the other day, as I was going through the internet, I fell on a story – Nigerian billionaire to buy Sheffield United. I didn’t take it seriously. I just read the story. They said the Nigerian billionaire was worth about $12 billion and was already in the last stages of acquiring the team after passing all the due diligence on him.

I still no worry myself o. Then I read that he was a tech guru with a very strong play on agric and in other such ventures. He was based in London and was really doing ‘things’. I just wished him well and went to the next story and continued with my life looking for fuel and cash.

Then, I called someone and said, ‘I am looking for some Igbo big boys that will support my new play on Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and a voice said, why not try that Tingo guy. He is doing a lot of sponsorships and I said, ok send his picture and number, I don’t really know him.

The picture came. I was on the toilet doing number 2 and I screamed. Dozyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!. This na Dozyyyyyyyy!!! My brother o. The bear bear na the same o. Na Dozy be the tech guru that is shaking the world. Na Dozy Daily Mail and Daily Mirror dey write about o. Dozy na billionaire? The person that gave me his number said don’t call my name. I say common gerrout, Dozy will even thank you for giving me his number. Dozzyyyyyyyyy!!!l!

I call the bobo. He no pick. I send text, I said “Dozy if you don’t pick this call, I will release your nude.” He called back one hour later, “Edgar how are you? Are you free? Let me send a private jet to take you to the East. I am opening a new agric something and the governor will be there with the Minister of Agriculture. They will be expecting you. Please get ready.”

I said Dozy, you dey craze. So na East you want to take me so that I will not come back. Mbok, send the jet to let me come and sit with you and buy Sheffield United together. He screamed. We laughed and screamed again.

I was stark naked o as I jumped and screamed Dozzyyyyy. I don’t think he too as naked as you know he is a billionaire and a tech guru, so he cannot do that thing. I told him that we needed to talk, I needed to interview him and to show me the way ooo. “Na fuel station your brother dey work now oo.”

This story is evolving. Dozy has always been very visionary and bold. Intune to his vision of building a massive ecosystem that technology will drive. The last time I saw him was at his Lekki office where he spoke as we played table tennis.

It was Tingo, tingo, tingo as we played table tennis and drank coke. The Tingo tire me so I try change topic, Dozy no gree. After some time, I say I dey come and I run away. I tire for the Tingo. As I was going, I muttered under my breath – Tingo ko Tango ni. I don tire.

Mbok my brother, na devil. Please, where can I send CV ooo. Well done. We are watching from the stands. Well done. And congrats.