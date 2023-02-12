Babatunde Okewale: The Impressive Story of the Man with 2,000 Babies

There are many ways to make a name in the current era, with most of these methods being illicit or unpopular with common sense. Babatunde Okewale, the most notable medical mind in St. Ives Hospital Group, has built himself an enviable reputation. Despite going through a route that many others would not have considered, Okewale is a hero to so many, especially women and families that have had a hard time with child-bearing.

When women say that they are having problems with conception in Nigeria, the achievements of Okewale come to mind. A recognized professional in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Okewale has shown more proficiency in bringing hope to households than simply writing the name and dosage of medications in that abstruse script that doctors use.

It is on record that Okewale has helped women thought to be barren, offering them enough psychological and physiological help to overturn their situation. With his admirable grasp of the dynamics of in-vitro fertilization (IVF), Okewale has proved time and again that women long past the traditional age of pregnancy can still conceive.

The perfect example of Okewale’s genius and prestige is Mrs. Ajibola Otubusin, a woman who had undergone Okewale’s IVF procedure and delivered her very first child at the age of 67 in 2018. Many other miracle stories have been associated with Okewale, with the number of children from these miraculous births reaching up to 2,000.

Without question, Okewale remains one of the leading authorities in IVF and women’s infertility in Nigeria. However, the man does not limit himself to these areas alone. He is even more interested in the welfare of the womenfolk and families, which is the primary reason for his founding WFM 91.7, the first radio station for women and families in Nigeria. It is also because of his passion for women and families that he published the book, ‘The Art of Making Babies’, a book that has helped many people across the world.

Ultimately, Okewale deserves at least 2,000 accolades, one for every miraculous childbirth he helped to make happen.