Another Milestone Project for Samad Rabiu

How does one stand out in an age where accomplishment is determined by how quickly one adjusts to the fast-moving world? Simple: by sticking to whatever one is best at. With this truth in mind, the person behind BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has distinguished himself and continues to. Even now, he has diverged from the sector of foods, infrastructure, mining, and manufacturing to road-making. Of course, Rabiu is only solidifying his efforts at nation-building.

According to reliable reports, Rabiu very recently set in motion the expansion and dualization of a highway that links three different Nigerian states. The highway is the Kano-Kazaure-Kongolam road which is 132 km in length. According to the reports, Rabiu has joined hands with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to operationalize a project that would cost N116 billion on average to complete.

Upon completion, analysts note that the highway will pass through Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina states from Dawanau Roundabout in Kano State to Kongolam in Katsina State. When that happens, the Nigerian government would be able to put to rest the speculation about how useful Public Community Private Partnership (PCPP) is for national development, an idea that many public officers, including Babatunde Fashola (SAN), the Minister of Works and Housing, have mentioned time and again.

To be sure, Rabiu is one of the most progressive Nigerians that is making waves on the African continent. The man has always shown himself to be a nation-builder, someone with enough compassion in his heart to pull out the contents of his pocket. During the COVID pandemic, he played the biggest role in philanthropic efforts among his peers and helped to assist individuals who could not work or get paid.

Even now, people still remember Rabiu’s gifts from COVID, enough to overwhelm the many others that he has sent out since then. This highway project is thus the latest of Rabiu’s gifts, and this particular one is not for any specific person or group. It is for the entire country.