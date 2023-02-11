Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Atsu’s Partner Calls for Equipment to Aid Rescue

The partner of footballer Christian Atsu, who has been missing since the earthquake in Turkey on Monday, has called for equipment to be sent to the collapsed building where he was living.

It was reported Atsu, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, was rescued from a building “with injuries”.

But a day later his agent confirmed his whereabouts are unknown.

“I still pray, and believe that he is alive,” Claire Rupio, who lives in Newcastle, UK, told BBC News.

Rupio says conflicting reports about his whereabouts have been “confusing” and “quite shocking”, revealing their children heard on the radio that he will still missing.

She said: “I appeal for the Hatayspor club, the Turkish authorities, and the British government, to send out the equipment to get people out of the rubble – especially my partner and father of my children.“They need the equipment to get them out – they can’t get that deep without the equipment. And time is running out.”

More than 21,000 people have died in southern Turkey and northern Syria since the earthquake and aftershocks that followed.

Atsu – together with Taner Savut, the sporting director of Atsu’s club Hatayspor – has not been seen since Monday’s quake.

On Tuesday, Hatayspor’s vice-president told Turkish media that Atsu had been found alive, but on Wednesday other figures from the club, as well as Atsu’s agent Nana Sechere said they had not been able to confirm this.

Rupio said that the agent is now in Turkey and attempting to get to the building in Hatay that Atsu is inside.

Sechere tweeted on Thursday: “The situation remains the same, Christian Atsu is yet to be found. Unless I see Christian, or speak with him, I have no further updates.”

“They know where the building is, and they’re trying their best to rescue everybody,” added Rupio.

“They know there are people still trapped under the rubble, but the problem is that they don’t have the equipment necessary to get them out.

“So he’s still missing, and we don’t know where he is.”