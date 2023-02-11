StarTimes Unveils ‘Valentine Boost’

StarTimes, leading affordable pay-tv provider has unveiled an exciting Valentine’s offer for customers this season of love.

Tagged Valentine Boost, this offer, according to the company, is designed to celebrate families and comes with three enticing offers.

Public Relations Manager, StarTimes, Lazarus Ibeabuchi said in a statement yesterday: “From February 10 to 28, customers on Nova, Basic and Smart bouquets who renew a one-month subscription will be instantly upgraded to the next bouquet, while classic and super bouquet subscribers will receive an extra three days. Customers who visit any StarTimes business halls are also eligible for gifts via a lucky dip.

“To make this season even more special, StarTimes is hosting Valentine’s dinner with renowned Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo. The dinner will be held on February 18th in Lagos, and a select number of couples who take advantage of the Valentine Boost offer will be invited to the event. Femi Adebayo will personally host the event, ensuring customers have a memorable evening.

“With the Valentine Boost offer, customers can take advantage of StarTimes’ top-notch content, enjoy gifts, and even get the chance to spend the evening with one of Nollywood’s most beloved talents. Not to mention an incredible selection of lovely movies, series, and shows to enjoy together with loved ones like season four of Brothers on St Novela E Plus daily at 6:50pm; the latest and best English dubbed Bollywood series and movies on Star Life, Star Plus and Zee One; and ST Nollywood Plus, the premium hub for original Nollywood content, airing a range of amazing movies and series daily from 7 pm to 11 pm. Sports lovers are also included with top international and continental club games, including CAF Confederation Cup featuring Rivers United, being shown live.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our customers a unique experience this Valentine’s season,” said. “With the Valentine Boost, customers can enjoy all their favourite shows and movies on a budget and even get the chance to spend the evening with Femi Adebayo.”