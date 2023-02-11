Paul Onuachu:Will He Save the Saints?

Inspite emerging top scorer twice in the Jupiler Pro League, Paul Onuachu did still not enjoy the kind of accolades bestowed on top clinical finishers since the Belgian League is not highly rated as one of Europe’s big leagues. With his move to the Premier League last week, the challenge ahead of the Nigerian striker is not only to prove the doubters wrong but take Southampton out of relegation waters with his ruthlessness before goalkeepers in England. The big question on the lips of watchers is if the striker is the one to save the Saints from sinking into relegation

Nigeria international, Paul Onuachu signed for Southampton on transfer deadline day from Belgian side, Genk, after amassing a tally of 16 goals in 19 Jupiler Pro League games this season. Standing at 6ft 7in tall, it comes as no surprise that the majority of his goals have been scored with headers.

His physical presence should become an asset for a Southampton side that are languishing at the foot of the Premier League table with just 17 goals from their 21 matches so far. Onuachu, who has spent 10 seasons in the Danish and Belgian top-flights before a dream move to England, believes his physique is suited for the Premier League, especially with the likes of set-piece master, James Ward-Prowse alongside him.

He told the Southamton website: “I think it had to be now or never. I think I’m at the right age and I think I had to take this challenge and test myself, to impact my team. Hopefully we do something great together.

“It’s a decision I took because coming to Southampton and playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world, I’m coming to really impact my own team – it’s something big for me in my career. I have always followed the Premier League, watching it week in week out, seeing the games. It’s a whole different ball game, the intensity, the duels. Every player dreams of playing in the Premier League, and of course I’m happy to be here. I think I have the physique, I have the height, I have the size. Let the battle begin.

“Of course it helps a lot, having this height. I’m in there with my height to make a difference in the box, so I think that’s why God gave me this height! If I have the right balls in the box, of course you can see my height will tell. James (Ward-Prowse) is one of the best in the league with his service and his kick, so of course I’m happy to be coming here with someone like him. I think it’s going to really help the team and me a lot.”

Onuachu was given his first taste of Premier League football last Saturday when he came on for the second-half against Brentford. Saints were trailing 2-0 at the time but Manager Nathan Jones said he certainly made a difference in the 45 minutes he featured, with Onuachu managing to win six aerial duels, which is more than any Saints player has managed in a single half of a Premier League game this season.

However, he could not make the impact needed to prevent a 3-0 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Saints now on a run of eight defeats in their last nine Premier League games. Wins for Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend have made the challenge of survival more difficult, with Southampton now three points adrift from safety.

Onuachu is aware of the task at hand and he is looking to make a difference. “I’m very motivated, it’s a huge challenge,” he said. “Coming here we are last on the table and everybody is working to really try to leave the relegation zone. It’s a huge challenge, not just for me but for everybody in the team. I’m going to give it all if I have the chance to play, and try to help the team to survive.”

The Nigeria international netted 29 league goals in the 2020/21 season and was on track to match that record with 16 goals in 19 games so far this season before his move to St Mary’s after Southampton and Genk agreed on a £15.8m deal plus add-ons for the lanky striker, who was also linked with another Premier League club, Everton.

Onuachu has been in top form for Genk since joining them from FC Midtjylland in 2019.

The Saints will be hopeful he will continue his scoring form to lift them out of relegation as they are bottom of the Premier League table with 15 points from 21 matches.

Southampton have been searching for more firepower as they endeavour to climb off the bottom of the Premier League table, striking deals for midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, winger Mislav Orsic and full-back James Bree earlier in the window.

Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has also joined from Rennes, sealing a club-record move on Deadline Day.

Speaking in a press release about the signing, manager Nathan Jones said: “Paul is a significant signing for us and completes what has been an extremely positive month in terms of recruitment.

“He’s a handful to play against, has got a tremendous record throughout his career and he’s also someone who brings great experience with him, so he’ll be a really positive addition to the squad.”

The Nigeria international has been in the headlines over the years as a result of his goal-scoring feat for the Belgian Pro League outfit.

Two seasons ago, when he scored 34 league goals and was awarded the Best Player in Belgium, the Super Eagles striker was expected to seal a move away from the club. However, despite links to Lyon, Arsenal, and West Ham, Genk kept him.

Onuachu has never hidden his desire to leave Genk but he has been professional about it.

A €6 million arrival from Midtjylland in 2019, Onuachu found the back of the net a whopping 21 times last season despite the spate of injuries that denied him of playing time, making him one of the best performing centre forwards across Europe.

With a move to the most competitive league in the world, how well Onuachu would fare remains to be seen.