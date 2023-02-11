Northern Igbo Leaders Canvass Votes for Katsina APC Guber Candidate 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A few weeks to the March 11 governorship election, the Igbo community in Katsina State has taken a sensitisation campaign across Katsina

metropolitan areas to woo citizens to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, uring the election.

The group, under the aegis of Igbo leaders in 19 Northern States, took its sensitisation campaign to Katsina Central Market, the Emir’s palace and the Government House, urging eligible voters in the state to vote Radda massively during the polls.

Addressing journalists at the Government House shortly after the conclusion of their sensitisation campaign, the leader of the group, IkechukwuChukwunyere, said Radda remains the best and only option for the citizens of the state.

He added that Radda is a detribalised politician who can lead Katsina people out of their present socio-economic and political doldrums, calling on all stakeholders to support and cooperate with him to ensure victory for the APC in the state.

If given the mandate, he said, Radda’s government would tackle insecurity, increasing rate of poverty, poor access to social infrastructure,

underdeveloped economic sector, lack of integration to national value chains, low level of education, as well as inadequate support for businesses in the state.

He explained that the APC guber candidate during his tenure as the Director-general of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), implemented the Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS) for micro entrepreneurs where 51,000 entrepreneurs across the country got N50,000 grant each.

He said: “Dr. Radda has proven that he is a man of impeccable character that has what it takes tobring true dividends of democracy to the people of Katsina State.

“We the Igbo leaders have passed a vote of confidence on Radda because he is a vibrant young man, well articulated, energistic and technically sound to take up the baton from where Governor Aminu Masari will stop.”

He, therefore, urged citizens of the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote massively for the former SMEDAN boss “because he has established himself as a true leader, technocrat and economist.”