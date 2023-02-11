Newcastle Hero, Asprilla Says No Basis for Comparison with Osimhen

Newcastle United hero, Faustino Asprilla has stressed that he should not be compared with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has often been likened to Asprilla due to his playing style and he also possesses some of the attributes of the Colombian.

Asprilla first made his name with Italian Serie A club Parma, with whom he scored 43 goals in 150 all-competition appearances in two different spells, before sealing a transfer to Newcastle United

The two-time World Cupper has made it clear that it doesn’t make sense comparing him with Osimhen because he faced legendary central defenders such as Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini during his time in Italy.

Asprilla is impressed by the leading marksman in Italy, Osimhen, but suggested that it’s easier to score goals now in the Serie A.

“Napoli are a team that I like and Osimhen is really talented. Is he better than me? Don’t be stupid,” Asprilla said to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia.

“I played in Serie A when there was Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Baggio… To score a goal, I had to get past the likes of Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta and Pietro Vierchowod.

“There’s no comparison between the football I played in and nowadays”.

Osimhen was named Serie A Player of the Month for January 2023 after netting five goals in five matches.

The 24-year-old beat off competition from Paulo Dybala (Roma), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) and Luis Alberto (Lazio) to win the award.