Jodot Events Marks 21st Anniversary, Rebrands 

Indigenous event management firm, Jodot Events has announced a corporate rebrand as part of activities to commemorate its 21st anniversary in the Nigerian event industry.

In marking the anniversary too, the organisation unveiled its new event space, Jomafab Garden in Isolo, Lagos, in addition to the launch of a new corporate logo.

Speaking about the company’s journey in 21 years, its Founder, Mrs. Ajoke Coker disclosed that Jodat entered the market when the industry was still struggling for growth.

She said that the journey was challenging, yet interesting, adding that hardwork and perseverance had sustained the organisation.

She said,” Surviving 21 years in a very competitive industry is not a child’s play, hence, we found this milestone worth celebrating.

“Jodat came in when the industry was not so popular but we were able to weather the storm through determination, hardwork, and with God solidly behind us.

“We started as party-rentals and over the years, we evolved into providing decorations, event management, food packs and vendor sourcing among others.

Also, Chairman of the company, Mr Adedotun Coker commended the founder for her resilient spirit that has kept their organisation alive and thriving.

He said the organisation is repositioning towards improving customers experience.