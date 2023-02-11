  • Saturday, 11th February, 2023

Jodot Events Marks 21st Anniversary, Rebrands 

Business | 26 mins ago

Indigenous event management firm, Jodot Events has announced a corporate rebrand as part of activities to commemorate its 21st anniversary in the Nigerian event industry. 

In marking the anniversary too, the organisation unveiled its new event space, Jomafab Garden in Isolo, Lagos, in addition to the launch of a new corporate logo.

Speaking about the company’s journey in 21 years, its Founder, Mrs. Ajoke Coker disclosed that Jodat entered the market when the industry was still struggling for growth. 

She said that the journey was challenging, yet interesting, adding that hardwork and perseverance had sustained the organisation. 

She said,” Surviving 21 years in a very competitive industry is not a child’s play, hence, we found this milestone worth celebrating. 

“Jodat came in when the industry was not so popular but we were able to weather the storm through determination, hardwork, and with God solidly behind us.

“We started as party-rentals and over the years, we evolved into providing decorations, event management, food packs and vendor sourcing among others. 

Also, Chairman of the company, Mr Adedotun Coker commended the founder for her resilient spirit that has kept their organisation alive and thriving.

He said the organisation is repositioning towards improving customers experience. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.